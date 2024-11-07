The Lone Star Flight Museum and Presenting Sponsor CenterPoint Energy Set to Honor Immediate Past Board Chairman, Scott Rozzell, with Lifetime Achievement Award at Jet Setters Ball ’24: Rome on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024

HOUSTON, Texas (Nov. 6, 2024) – The Lone Star Flight Museum is hosting the Jet Setters Ball ’24 Presented by CenterPoint Energy on Saturday, Nov. 16. This year’s fundraising gala will honor Scott Rozzell, longtime museum supporter, board member and the museum’s Immediate Past Board Chairman.

The museum will recognize Rozzell with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his accomplishments and philanthropy in an evening filled with more than 400 guests and supporters.

Gala co-chairs Cheryl Boblitt King and Bill King, Penny and Dennis Murphree, and Diane and Steve Biegel, along with additional sponsors and host committee members will welcome guests to an elegant Italian atmosphere. The formal gala will be held in the museum’s Heritage Hangar. The museum is located at 11551 Aerospace Avenue at Ellington Airport in Houston.

In addition to CenterPoint Energy, the gala is also graciously supported by Joan Skipper and Ed Peine, Bette and Ralph Thomas, Anthony W. Hall, Jr., Million Air, and many others.

Gala attendees will enjoy fabulous experiences including a creatively themed dinner by Churrascos Catering, a Vespa-themed gelato station, and specialty cocktails throughout the evening. Tianna Hall will provide jazz standards that evoke timeless elegance and the Eternal City.

Khambrel Marshall, a longtime friend of Rozzell and former KPRC Channel 2 Meteorologist and Houston Newsmakers host, will serve as emcee for the program which begins at 6:30 p.m. The evening festivities include a cocktail reception, big board auction, wine pull, themed dinner, live auction, music, and a night filled with amazing aircraft and exhibits, all highlighted with a Roman motif.

The evening event will culminate with recognizing instrumental leader Scott Rozzell with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award. Rozzell has dedicated more than 20 years of support for the museum, leading the board and staff to new heights. Scott was integral in the reimagining and relocation of the museum to Houston’s Ellington Airport in 2017 following the aftermath of Hurricane Ike in 2008, transforming the beloved aviation museum into an impactful STEM education center and world-class museum.

Anna Hawley, Lone Star Flight Museum president and chief executive officer, said, “We are thrilled to have CenterPoint Energy and all our generous sponsors not only support this year’s gala, but also honor Scott Rozzell. Scott has been a member of and led our board of directors for many years. His leadership and commitment to the museum’s mission has been invaluable to our growth. This gala represents the work that Scott, the board, staff and volunteers continue to do on behalf of the museum. Funds raised at our gala make our mission to celebrate flight and inspire young people toward futures in aviation and STEM, possible. We are looking forward to a great evening.”

The big board and live auction will feature amazing travel and entertainment packages such as an Italian vacation in a Tuscan villa, a stunning Breitling timepiece, a B-25 warbird ride, a zero-gravity weightlessness experience, a premier chef and master sommelier dinner and wine tasting for 10, along with other bucket list worthy experiences! The wonder of flight and gala fun will continue with tours inside amazing aircraft and space shuttle simulators, STEM-based exhibits and flight simulators with dance-worthy music spinning by Johnny Bravo Holloway entertainment.

The Lone Star Flight Museum’s Jet Setters Ball will benefit the museum’s aircraft collection and exhibits, STEM education programs, and the preservation of Texas aviation history. To learn more about how you can support the Jet Setters Ball, please visit www.lonestarflight.org/jetsettersball/ or contact Sam Waters at sam.waters@lonestarflight.org or 346- 352-7678.

About the Lone Star Flight Museum

The Lone Star Flight Museum (LSFM) is a 501c3 aviation museum and STEM learning center with a mission to celebrate flight and achievements in Texas aviation as well as educate and engage our youth through science, technology, engineering, and math. In addition to the Texas Aviation Hall of Fame, the 130,000 square foot museum is home to a flying collection of rare and historic commercial, general aviation and military aircraft. Guests can experience the wonder of flight in a warbird ride and get hands-on in the high-tech Aviation Learning Center and Flight Academy. Multiple public and STEM-focused education programs create an unforgettable museum experience for visitors of all ages. Located at Ellington Airport, just 20 minutes from downtown Houston, LSFM is open Tuesday-Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sundays Noon – 5 p.m. Tickets start at $12 with senior and military discounts. Memberships are also available. For details, visit lonestarflight.org or call 346-708-2517, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram.