Seven Lakes High School Band Advances to State Marching Championship

KATY, TX [November 6, 2024] – Seven Lakes High School’s Marching Band will represent the school and district at this year’s UIL State Marching Band Championship, after progressing through regional and area competition.

The Spartans will perform their highly-acclaimed show, “For Whom the Bell Tolls,” as part of the 6A competition, and will begin their quest toward a state title on Monday, November 11 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

“We have reached the state championship for the last six consecutive years, and we are the only school in Katy ISD to have achieved that,” said Principal Kerri Finnesand. “I am so very proud of our students and staff for their hard work and dedication.”

Those wishing to attend can purchase tickets from the Alamodome box office or through Ticketmaster.

