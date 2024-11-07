Santa Returns to Katy Mills for the Holidays

Katy, TX – Simon® is pleased to announce Santa visits for families as part of the Simon Santa Photo Experience at Katy Mills. Santa arrives on November 14th and will be available until Christmas Eve.

The Santa Photo Experience will be open on Monday – Sunday until December 24th. Reservations are encouraged. To make Santa reservations today and view a full schedule, click here.

Katy Mills will also host events with Santa this season including:

– Exclusive event for children with special needs and their families. Reservations are required for this private, sensory-friendly experience. Sunday, December 8 from 9:30 AM – 10:30 AM Pet Photos – Bring your furry friend to the mall to pose with Santa! Sunday, December 1 st from 6:30 PM – 8 PM

from 6:30 PM – 8 PM Story time & Cookies with Santa – Thursday, December 5th from 2 PM – 3 PM

*Space is limited. Available to first 50 guests*