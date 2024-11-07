Sam Houston Center in Liberty Invites Community to Annual Holiday Celebration, Dec. 6

Liberty, TX – The Sam Houston Regional Library and Research Center invites members of the public to a holiday celebration on Friday, Dec. 6, from 5 to 9 p.m. The Center will hold an open house with entertainment, including a 6:30 p.m. performance from the Liberty High School Choir, on its campus at 650 FM 1011 in Liberty.

Join the Sam Houston Center for free holiday activities for all ages, including sweet treats and hot cocoa, caroling, glittering holiday decorations and multiple opportunities to take your own photographs at the Jean and Price Daniel Home on the Center’s grounds, which will be decorated for the holiday season. Families are invited to bring their little ones for photos with Santa and story time with Mrs. Claus. Guests may also visit the Center’s museum and explore the exhibits during the event.

The Center’s celebration will be part of the Dayton Chamber of Commerce 2024 Cookie Crawl. For information on other locations participating in the crawl, pick up a map while visiting the Center or reach out to the Dayton Chamber of Commerce at 936-257-2393. Maps should be available in late November.

The Jean and Price Daniel Home and Archives, completed in 1983 and patterned after the Texas Governor’s Mansion in Austin, sits on land donated by the Daniels for the Sam Houston Regional Library and Research Center. The house preserves and displays the library, archives, furniture and mementos that document the lives and public service of Governor and Mrs. Price Daniel. Gov. Daniel was born in nearby Dayton in 1910; Jean Houston Baldwin Daniel was the great-great-granddaughter of Sam Houston.

The Sam Houston Center is a component of the Texas State Library and Archives Commission and serves as the official regional historical resource depository for the 10 Southeast Texas counties of Chambers, Hardin, Jasper, Jefferson, Liberty, Newton, Orange, Polk, San Jacinto and Tyler. The Center’s primary mission is to collect, preserve and provide access to historically significant state and local government records and publications of the designated region and secondarily to serve as a library of Texana and genealogical resources. Learn more at www.tsl.texas.gov/shc.

###

The Texas State Library and Archives Commission provides Texans access to the information needed to be informed, productive citizens by preserving the archival record of Texas; enhancing the service capacity of public, academic and school libraries; assisting public agencies in the maintenance of their records; and meeting the reading needs of Texans with disabilities. For more information, visit www.tsl.texas.gov.