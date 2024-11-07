Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $1.2 Billion in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments

Local Sales Tax Allocations – Nov. 2024
Recipient Nov. 2024
Allocation  		 Change from
Nov. 2023		 Year-to-Date
Change
Cities  $754.0M ↑0.4% ↑1.6%
Transit Systems $243.0M ↑0.4% ↑1.4%
Counties $71.7M ↑2.2% ↑1.5%
Special Purpose Districts $116.4M ↑7.3% ↑4.5%
Total $1.2B 1.1% 1.8%

 

For details on November sales tax allocations to individual cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts, visit the Comptroller’s Monthly Sales Tax Allocation Comparison Summary Reports.

 