Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $1.2 Billion in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments Nov 7, 2024 Local Sales Tax Allocations – Nov. 2024 Recipient Nov. 2024 Allocation Change from Nov. 2023 Year-to-Date Change Cities $754.0M ↑0.4% ↑1.6% Transit Systems $243.0M ↑0.4% ↑1.4% Counties $71.7M ↑2.2% ↑1.5% Special Purpose Districts $116.4M ↑7.3% ↑4.5% Total $1.2B ↑1.1% ↑1.8% For details on November sales tax allocations to individual cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts, visit the Comptroller’s Monthly Sales Tax Allocation Comparison Summary Reports.