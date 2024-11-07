Briana J. Resa will star in Isaac Gómez’s The Night Shift Before Christmas

The Adult Holiday Comedy is Packed with Humor and Heart, Set Right Here in H-Town

HOUSTON, TX – Tony Award®-winning Alley Theatre announces that Houston actor Briana J. Resa will star in Texas native playwright Isaac Gómez’s world premiere, The Night Shift Before Christmas. Directed by KJ Sanchez (American Mariachi, Quixote Nuevo), this adult holiday comedy will transform the Neuhaus Theatre into a local restaurant as Margot works the graveyard shift on Christmas Eve. Due to popular demand, The Night Shift Before Christmas extended its run by five performances, now running through December 29.

“Isaac Gómez had the brilliant idea to create The Night Shift Before Christmas to highlight the many mom and pop restaurants that make Houston great,” said Alley Artistic Director Rob Melrose. “Of course, I’m delighted that the play so beautifully mirrors our version of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol! This Christmas Carol, however, is Houston’s Christmas Carol. This is more adult, so I hope you enjoy sweet cocktails and salty language because this is definitely not Dickens’ story, it’s Isaac’s story and our story.”

“The Night Shift Before Christmas’ is my love letter to Houston, and to every single person who has ever had to work a job in food or retail during the holiday season,” shares playwright Isaac Gómez. “I wanted to write something in conversation with Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol for the modern-day audience — something that will make you laugh, cry, and run out of the theater to call your loved ones. And, of course, I wanted to write something uniquely Texas as a born and bred Texan myself.”

Briana J. Resa (American Mariachi, 72 miles to go…) will star as Margot in this one-woman show with Elissa Cueller (American Mariachi) as her understudy.

The creative team includes Scenic & Lighting Designer Kevin Rigdon, Costume Designer David Arevalo, Sound Designer Kathy Ruvuna, Music Director Jack Beetle, Voice & Dialect Coach Micha Espinosa, and Stage Manager Kaylee Sarton McCray.

