As Rafael Intensifies into Category 3 Hurricane, CenterPoint Energy Remains Vigilant and Prepared for Impacts Across Multi-State, Gulf Coast Service Area

Houston – November 6, 2024 – CenterPoint Energy continues to closely monitor forecasts and prepare for potential impacts from Hurricane Rafael, which has intensified into a Category 3 storm with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph. The company continues to mobilize resources, conduct pre-landfall emergency preparedness protocols and implement enhanced staffing plans to support potential landfall impacts in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. CenterPoint has also identified more than 13,000 mutual assistance resources to support emergency response efforts and help restore service to impacted customers if needed over the coming days.

In addition to working closely with emergency responders and agency partners, the company is also sharing safety information with customers across its multi-state Gulf Coast service area.

“There is still a great deal of uncertainty around Rafael and its ultimate landfall. But we want the customers and the communities we serve across the Gulf Coast to know that CenterPoint continues to prepare to respond to any potential impacts on both our electric and natural gas networks. Should it make landfall in Texas, Louisiana or Mississippi, our teams will be focused on restoring service to customers as safely and quickly as possible. We will continue coordinating with our emergency partners and sharing important safety information with our customers over the coming days, and we urge everyone in the path of the storm to stay vigilant and take the necessary preparation steps to keep themselves and their communities safe,” said Richard Leger, CenterPoint’s Senior Vice President of Gas Business.

CenterPoint temporarily suspends natural gas disconnections ahead of Rafael

To help support its customers ahead of the storm’s landfall, CenterPoint has temporarily suspended disconnections of natural gas service in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi. This action will remain in place until next week when more is known about Hurricane Rafael and any potential impacts and restoration activities.

Safety Tips for Electric Customers

If you experience an electric outage, do not open freezers and refrigerators any more than necessary, as opening these appliances will allow food to thaw more quickly.

Only use a portable generator in a well-ventilated area and never run it inside your residence or in a garage to avoid carbon monoxide fumes, which can be deadly.

Never connect a portable electric generator directly to your building’s electrical system during a power outage; electricity could backfeed into the power lines and potentially endanger utility workers, emergency responders or members of the public.

Have your weatherhead, which connects the overhead power line to your home or business, checked for damage. Any weatherhead problems will need to be repaired by a licensed electrician prior to service being restored.

Stay away from low-hanging, downed power lines or lines that could be submerged in standing water. Treat all downed power lines and damaged electric utility equipment as if they are energized. Report any low-hanging or downed power lines and damaged electric utility equipment to CenterPoint Energy by calling 713-207-2222.

Water poses a potential electric safety threat because it’s a good conductor – always be careful not to touch water, or anything in contact with it, near a downed power line.

Any amount of water, including a puddle, can become energized. If you see a downed power line near water, retreat to a safe distance, then call CenterPoint Energy immediately at 713-207-2222 to report it.

Flood water can be hazardous. Always use extreme care when stepping into flooded areas. Submerged outlets or electrical cords can energize water, even from a distance.

Boats or other vehicles being used in high water can expose you to danger from power lines at their normal height. Be aware and stay away.

If water has risen above the electrical outlets, contact a licensed electrician before turning on the main circuit breaker.

Important Information for Electric Customers

At this time, the Greater Houston area is not expected to be heavily impacted by Hurricane Rafael’s potential impacts, but storms are unpredictable, conditions can change rapidly and storm-related outages could occur. CenterPoint electric customers are encouraged to enroll in the company’s Power Alert Service® to receive outage details, estimated restoration times and customer-specific restoration updates via phone call, text or email. Customers can also stay up-to-date on outages with CenterPoint’s new and improved, cloud-based Outage Tracker, which allows customers to see outages by county, city and zip code. The new tracker is capable of handling increased traffic during storms and is ADA- and mobile-friendly.

CenterPoint encourages all customers to have a plan to stay safe

CenterPoint is encouraging all of its customers to prepare and have a plan to stay safe during Tropical Storm Rafael. Customers can get storm-related electric, natural gas and flooding safety tips at CenterPointEnergy.com/StormCenter. Additional preparation best practices are available at Ready.gov.

For the latest updates, follow CenterPoint on X (formerly Twitter) for real-time updates. For more information and other resources, visit CenterPointEnergy.com/NaturalGasSafety.