Rosenberg Railroad Museum Announces the Launch of the Heritage Rail Project and the Return of “Different Perspectives: A Student Photography Exhibit”

[Rosenberg, TX – November 4, 2024] – The Rosenberg Railroad Museum is thrilled to unveil two exciting initiatives that celebrate the region’s rich railroading heritage and the artistic talents of our local youth.

The Rosenberg Railroad Museum is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated Heritage Rail Project (formerly known as the Rail Heritage Project). This initiative aims to preserve and highlight the region’s rich railroading history through the construction of over 380 feet of new track on Museum grounds, the addition of three historic railcars and a switcher engine.

The completion of engineering and construction documents, as well as the temporary relocation of the Museum’s MOPAC caboose, has cleared the way for civil improvements and track installation, which commenced on November 4th. The next step will involve laying the new railroad track in preparation for the arrival of the three historic railcars and a switcher engine from the Gulf Coast Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society (GCC-NRHS), scheduled to join the Museum’s collection in early 2025.

“We’re excited to bring these historic railcars to the Museum, offering a unique opportunity for the community to engage with our area’s rich history,” said Rainey Webster, Executive Director of the Rosenberg Railroad Museum. “These railcars represent an important chapter of our local heritage, and their addition will greatly enhance the educational experiences we provide to visitors. We’re incredibly grateful for the community’s support in bringing this project to life.”

Thanks to the generous support of community partners and donors, this long-awaited project is now becoming a reality. Key supporters of the Heritage Rail Project include the Rosenberg Development Corporation, The George Foundation, The Henderson-Wessendorff Foundation, Fort Bend County, the Gulf Coast Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society (GCC-NRHS), Rail Infrastructure and Terminal Development (RITD), W.T. Byler Co., Chapman Hauling, Greg & Brenda Cauthen, Another Time Soda Fountain, Bill Butler, and other local advocates.

Having already raised 90% of the funds needed for the Heritage Rail Project, the Museum invites additional community support to reach its final fundraising goal. For updates on the project’s progress or to donate, visit https://www.rosenbergrrmuseum.org/heritage-rail-project or follow the Museum on social media.

In addition to this ambitious project, the Museum is excited to present the return of the “Different Perspectives: A Student Photography Exhibit,” open to the public from November 2nd through December 29th, 2024. This exhibit, part of the Museum’s recognition of National Model Railroading Month, features the world of model railroading through the eyes of local high school students, showcasing their creative talents and unique perspectives.

A distinguished panel of judges selected three exceptional photographs for the “Best of Show” awards. Community donors funded the scholarships to be awarded to the following students for their outstanding contributions: Alondra Longoria (BF Terry High School), Anthony Ortega (BF Terry High School), Kennedy Phillips (Lamar Consolidated High School). Their work will be proudly displayed throughout the exhibit’s run.

Tracy Hobdy, Outreach Education Director, shared her excitement for the exhibit, noting, “Model railroading is more than a hobby; it’s an intersection of art, science, and history. The National Model Railroad Association emphasizes the educational benefits of this pastime, especially in fostering STEAM learning, teamwork, and historical awareness. It’s inspiring to see local students collaborate with our dedicated model train volunteers to bring such dynamic interpretations to life. The energy and enthusiasm from this project are contagious!”

The public is invited to explore the “Different Perspectives” exhibit during regular museum hours: Wednesday through Fridays (10am – 3pm), Saturdays (10am – 4pm) and Sundays (1pm – 4pm). Admission prices are $10 for adults, $8 for children (3-12) & seniors (65+). Children 2 and under and active-duty military (with valid ID) are free.

The Rosenberg Railroad Museum is a 501c3 non-profit organization located in Rosenberg, Texas.

Heritage Rail Groundbreaking: (L-R) Rosenberg Railroad Museum Board Members: Bill Rickert, Rick Miller, Rainey Webster (Executive Director), Kim Bernshauser, Beverly Richard, Janice Schwarz, George Spencer, David Paul



(L-R) Rainey Webster ( Executive Director), Nick Ward (Site Associate), Sebastian Russo (Site Manager), Alex King (Volunteer)

Conceptual Design of Heritage Rail Proj

Different Perspectives Exhibit: (L-R) Tracy Hobdy (Outreach Education Director), Alondra Longoria (BF Terry High School), Kristin Gann (LCISD CTE Coordinator), Anthony Ortega (BF Terry High School), Dione Serrano (BF Terry AAVTC Teacher/AVID Campus Coordinator), Kennedy Phillips (Lamar Consolidated High School), Youssef Ouayakhaf (LCHS Technology Applications Teacher, TSA Advisor)