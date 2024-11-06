Katy ISD’s JROTC Unit Places Third in First Drill Meet of the Season

KATY, TX [November 5, 2024] – Katy ISD’s Navy JROTC unit, based at Mayde Creek High School, achieved an impressive third-place overall finish at its first drill meet of the season. The competition, held at Spring High School, was fierce, with only a narrow 100-point margin separating the top three teams.

Throughout the event, the unit showcased its skills across multiple group categories, including Armed and Unarmed Exhibition, Armed and Unarmed Regulation, Color Guard, and Inspection. This strong showing highlights the team’s dedication and marks a promising start to the season.

In advance of the spring state competition, schools qualify over a series of meets for only seven spots, and the unit will participate in its next competition on Saturday, November 9 at George Bush High School in Houston.

“Our unit performed well in its first meet and we continue preparing for the remaining meets in this season,” said Commander Elvis Mikel, USN (Ret), Senior Naval Science Instructor of the unit. “We expect to be among this year’s qualifiers for the state meet.”

Katy ISD’s JROTC unit is comprised of 98 cadets, with 36 cadets on the traveling competition team. The unit is led by Commander Mikel and First Sergent Lucas Rodriguez, USMC (Ret).

Members of the Katy ISD Navy JROTC Unarmed Regulation Drill Team, the “Broadswords,” on the drill deck at the Spring High School JROTC Drill Competition on Saturday, October 26, 2024.