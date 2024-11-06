Fort Bend County – AG’tivity Barn 2024 Promoting Agriculture Awareness

Extending Knowledge | Providing Solutions

AWARENESS BRINGS AGRICULTURE TO LIFE! Agricultural literacy is essential in a rapidly urbanizing county like Fort Bend. Increasing awareness of agriculture connects residents with the origins of food and fiber, boosts economy by fostering support for farmers, and reveals possible job opportunities in agriculture-related fields.

Agricultural literacy promotes healthier diets, addresses food security issues, fosters civic engagement, encourages cultural awareness, enhances conservation efforts, bolsters community resilience, and supports self-sufficiency efforts. By understanding and valuing agriculture, urban residents can contribute to sustainable, healthy, and connected communities.

In Fort Bend County, the AG’tivity Barn effort has been promoting agriculture awareness for more than 20 years. The current approach evolved from previous Ag Science Fairs, AgriLife Expo events, and early iterations of the concept. In conjunction with the Fort Bend County Fair and with support from Fort Bend County Farm Bureau, Fort Bend County Extension hosted the annual AG’tivity Barn, September 27- October 6, 2024.

Because everyone in the Fort Bend County Extension office is involved in the Fair in one way or many, the in-kind contributions are considered a “Cornerstone Sponsorship” of the Fort Bend County Fair. Extension is recognized in various ways throughout the Fair. In 2024, an estimated 105,000 people attended the Fair.

AG’tivity Barn is a hands-on, interactive way to bring agriculture to life. With six learning stations during school tours, and various agriculture themes on nights and weekends, fairgoers are exposed to a variety of topics.

1,214 – Attended AG’tivity Barn School Tours (1,119 students, 95 adults)

2X – More than double the number of students served over 2023 (124%)

63,000 Estimated number of people participating in public interface during open Fair hours

“The students were excited to learn about how chicks hatch from eggs.”

“My students loved the visit.”

-Quotes from teachers after the tours

School Tours – Monday through Friday

Monday: Glover Elem from Missouri City attended with 75 students; Terrell Elem from Richmond with 107; and Travis Elem from Rosenberg with 107 students.

Tuesday: Needville Middle School from Needville with 291 students; Dickinson Elem from Sugar Land with 107 students.

Wednesday: Hutchison Elem from Richmond with 76 students and Mission Bend Glen Elem from Houston with 90 students; and Ridgemont from Houston with 116 youth.

Thursday: Brazos Bend from Sugar Land brought 115 students; Lantern Lane Elem from Missouri City brought 81; and PEAK Academy from Richmond brought 49 students from various grades and their parents.

Friday: participants from the Exceptional Rodeo were invited. We counted 163 people who toured at their own pace.

School attendance at the AG’tivity Barn:

Number of students by town:

Missouri City – 156

Richmond – 232

Needville – 291

Rosenberg – 107

Sugar Land – 222

Houston – 206

By school district:

Fort Bend ISD – 477

Lamar CISD – 397

Needville ISD – 291

Micro-school – 49

Public Interface – Weekends & Evenings

When the Fair is open to the public, the AG’tivity Barn area is open as well for fairgoers to enjoy. A hatching table has chicks breaking out each day. Live ducks, chickens, and turkeys are available for people to observe. Volunteers available to engage in conversations. Educational posters are displayed throughout the area with interesting facts about commodities.

This year, each day/night had an agriculture literacy theme with public presentations and interaction on topics such as cotton, grains, livestock, bees, and wildlife. The 4-H program was also highlighted with brochures, incentives, and promotions by current members.

Planning and Volunteers make it happen!

Planning AG’tivity Barn included

5 exec committee meetings & 4 full committee meetings

exec committee meetings & full committee meetings 26 members : all Extension staff and 5 external volunteers.

: all Extension staff and 5 external volunteers. Committee members: recognized with a commemorative badge, a season pass, and a parking pass for the Fair

Volunteers play a key role in the success of the AG’tivity Barn.