50th annual Texas Renaissance Festival celebrates Heroes & Villains Nov. 9-10 

Sci-fi and comic book fantasy cosplay rules the weekend in Todd Mission

TODD MISSION, Texas (Nov. 5, 2024) – The 50th Annual Texas Renaissance Festival (TRF) will welcome heroes of all ages this weekend for its annual Heroes & Villains Weekend on Nov. 9-10. Dedicated to the wondrous world of sci-fi and comic book fantasy cosplay, this themed weekend invites some extraordinary out-of-this-world whimsy to the festivities.

This past weekend’s Pirate Adventure Weekend saw 54,616 patrons enter TRF’s front gates across Saturday and Sunday. The Renaissance-themed festival is expected to draw over 500,000 patrons over eight themed weekends from Oct. 12 through Dec. 1. Across the first four themed weekends, TRF has welcomed more than 215,000 patrons in 2024.

“Heroes & Villains weekend is where our patrons’ imaginations can run wild outside of the traditional Renaissance-era box,” TRF marketing director Miranda Ramirez said. “You might see a medieval-themed Darth Vader in line for a pint of mead, Naruto running to see a joust, steampunk Iron Man getting his armor repaired by the festival’s blacksmith, crewmembers of the USS Enterprise eating turkey legs, or catch Wonder Woman shopping for a new Sword of Athena.”

Unique attractions for Heroes & Villains Weekend include the Cosplay Costume Contest, where patrons can show off their most imaginative, outrageous outfits inside on the arena stage at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Some real-life heroes — first responders and military veterans — who work at the festival will wear an honorary sash this weekend to recognize their service to the public. If your superpower is eating, accept the challenge of winning the gyro eating contest, which kicks off at 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, with contestants vying for savory success at the New Market Village’s gazebo. Patrons will have the unique opportunity to meet actual knights from the Full Steel Combat team at Odin’s Table, located near the arena, this Sunday at 2:15 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.

Every Sunday is Honor Our Heroes Day at the festival, and TRF honors veterans, active-duty military personnel, and first responders by offering discounted tickets at the front gates. This weekend, ahead of Veterans Day, the special will also be extended to Saturday. Qualifying patrons can snag $25 tickets for adults and $14 for children 12 years and under and must show a valid ID. There is a limit of four tickets per ID. As always, children under 12 are admitted free on Sundays at TRF.

This year’s remaining themed weekends at the Texas Renaissance Festival include:

Heroes & Villains (Nov. 9-10)

Barbarian Invasion (Nov. 16-17)

Highland Fling (Nov. 23-24)

Celtic Christmas (Nov. 29-Dec. 1)

Tickets and additional information are available at texrenfest.com.

ABOUT TEXAS RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL

The Texas Renaissance Festival is the nation’s largest and most acclaimed Renaissance-themed event. Established in 1974, the event attracts more than half a million visitors annually to its 70-acre recreation of a 16th-century European village one hour north of Houston. The festival is a celebration of food, fun and artisan markets ensconced in immersive Renaissance-era magic. The 50th anniversary season takes place over eight themed weekends from Oct. 12 through Dec. 1, 2024, including Thanksgiving Friday. For more information, visit texrenfest.com.