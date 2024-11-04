TEENS LEARN THE ART OF CALLIGRAPHY AT FULSHEAR BRANCH LIBRARY PROGRAM

Fort Bend County Libraries will host a “Teen Calligraphy Workshop” on Thursday, November 14, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm, in the Multipurpose Room of the Fulshear Branch Library, located at 6350 GM Library Road, off Texas Heritage Parkway, north of FM 1093.

In this hands-on workshop, Michelle Anderson will demonstrate how to write with flair! Teens will learn about the art of calligraphy and other hand-lettering skills.

The program is free and open to teens in grades 9-12. Seating is limited, however, and reservations are required. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Fulshear Branch Library,” and find the program. Participants may also register by calling the library (346-481-6800), or by visiting the library.