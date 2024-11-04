LEARN THE relaxing ART OF ZENTANGLE AT cinco ranch BRANCH LIBRARY

Explore a creative form of expression when Fort Bend County Libraries’ Cinco Ranch Branch Library presents “Doodle Art Using Zentangle” on Thursday, November 21, beginning at 4:00 pm, in the Conference Classroom of the library, located at 2620 Commercial Center Blvd in Katy.

Zentangle is an easy-to-learn, relaxing, fun way to create beautiful images. In this hands-on workshop, library staff will demonstrate this drawing technique that consists of using pencil and pen to create abstract black-and-white art.

Zentangle art utilizes intricate patterns (or tangles) to fill a specific space in a deliberate manner, mindfully considering such artistic elements as value (light to dark), depth, texture, and shading. The non-objective drawings do not contain recognizable objects, and there is no “right side up.” This form of art is often used for relaxation, stress or anxiety relief, brainstorming, and problem-solving, along with many other creative applications.

This program is recommended for adults and teens aged 14 and up.

Materials for this workshop are made possible by the Friends of the Cinco Ranch Branch Library.

The program is free and open to the public. Seating is limited, however, and reservations are required. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Cinco Ranch Branch,” and find the program. Participants may also register by calling the Cinco Ranch Branch Library (281-395-1311), or by visiting the library.