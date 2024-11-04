ICYMI: Cruz, Cloud, Gerdes Denounce Biden-Harris Administration After Twice-Deported Illegal Alien Killed a Texan in Bastrop County

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Judiciary Committee and Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on the Constitution, Rep. Michael Cloud (R-Texas-27), and Texas State Rep. Stan Gerdes (R-HD-17) condemned the Biden-Harris administration after a Texan from Bastrop County was killed by an illegal alien drunk driver. The suspect had previously been deported twice, once by the Obama administration and again by the Trump administration, but was able to illegally re-enter the country under the Biden-Harris administration, which is now responsible for yet another preventable tragedy.

Following the preventable tragedy, Sen. Cruz said, “Yet another Texan is dead directly because of the Biden-Harris border crisis. Texans deserve answers about why this illegal alien was allowed back into our country after being deported twice. This crime was both infuriating and avoidable, but the Biden-Harris administration has made a cynical decision to keep the border open for political purposes. The resulting crimes are avoidable, infuriating, and unacceptable.”

Rep. Cloud said, “Another family’s worst nightmare has come to pass, and it’s directly because of the Biden-Harris Administration’s reckless, open-border policies. Their refusal to enforce our immigration laws has taken another innocent life. How many American citizens have to be killed by illegal immigrants before Joe Biden and Kamala Harris decide to act?”

Rep. Gerdes said, “What happened to Grayson Davis and his grieving family was completely avoidable. Our entire community is heartbroken. The failure of the Biden-Harris administration on our southern border has cost countless lives. While Senator Cruz and Congressman Cloud carry on the fight at the federal level, I will be filing legislation this coming session, ‘Grayson’s Law,’ that addresses illegal immigrant crime at the state level.”