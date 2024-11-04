Attorney General Ken Paxton Deploys Election Day Rapid Response Legal Team

AUSTIN – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has deployed an Election Day Rapid Response Legal Team in major counties throughout the State to monitor day-of election activity and address litigation arising from the election, as necessary.

The Election Day Rapid Response Legal Team will be equipped to enforce Texas election laws and take immediate action on any contingencies, including issues seen in previous cycles such as ballot shortages, extended polling location closures, and improper extension of voting hours. Similarly, the OAG will prepare to take defensive action against activist groups who might attempt to influence the election through litigation. The Election Day Rapid Response Legal Team will coordinate with the Texas Secretary of State to ensure that all issues are addressed immediately, and that Texas elections are fair and secure.

Attorney General Paxton has taken extensive action to protect Texas elections from unlawful activity, including suing municipalities unlawfully using taxpayer funds to send voter registration materials to potentially ineligible residents—in one instance, mailing forms to a woman who died more than 40 years ago. He also demanded the Biden-Harris Administration provide information regarding the citizenship status of people who may be illegally registered to vote as required by federal law and sued over their noncompliance. He is also actively defending the State’s election integrity law, Senate Bill 1, to ensure this election is the most secure Texas has ever seen.

“There is no issue more important and more fundamental to our nation than election integrity,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Our Election Day Rapid Response Legal Team will be on the frontline on November 5th. We will defend the ballot box from any bad actors seeking to unduly influence or illegally undermine Texas elections.”

If you suspect an election violation, you may contact the OAG tipline at illegalvoting@oag.texas.gov.