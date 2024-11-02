Katy ISD Athletic Hall of Honor Inducts the Class of 2024

KATY, TX [November 1, 2024] – In a celebratory evening befitting their accomplishments, twenty individuals were inducted tonight into the Katy ISD Athletic Hall of Honor as part of the Class of 2024. Recognized for not only their standout athleticism, these players, coaches, and supporters were honored for embodying the values of the district’s Athletic Department – attitude, character, commitment, leadership, sportsmanship, responsibility, accountability, decision-making, work ethic, and teamwork.
“This is our eighth year of honorees, and we continue to be impressed by the way they exemplify the values of the district, even beyond their time here,” said Lance Carter, Executive Director of Athletics in Katy ISD. “It is always a privilege to welcome them back home and to see them recognized before their families and those who knew them best.”
The Hall’s Class of 2024 Inductees include:
Stuart Ashley, THS
Coach Don Clayton, CRHS & KHS
Kayla Ober Doiron, CRHS
Lindsay Shabet Ellender, SLHS
Cullen Gillaspia, THS
Michael Heitmann, KHS
Bobby Hoover, THS
Christen Inman, SLHS
Kyra Jones, SLHS
Eric Mikolajczhak, MCHS
KC Nlemchi, CRHS
Kevin O’Brien, CRHS
Roland James Radcliffe III, CRHS
Leslie Hamelin Reese, THS
Brooke Chrisman Shaw, THS
Carl Steffens, KHS
Obra D. Tompkins, Special Merit
Jared Ulekowski, CRHS
Amanda Jungwirth Valladares, THS
Zach Velliquette, CRHS
The Katy ISD Athletic Hall of Honor recognizes those who have made a profound contribution to the legacy of athletic excellence in the district, including players, teams, coaches, educators, trainers, and more.
