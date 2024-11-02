Katy ISD Athletic Hall of Honor Inducts the Class of 2024

KATY, TX [November 1, 2024] – In a celebratory evening befitting their accomplishments, twenty individuals were inducted tonight into the Katy ISD Athletic Hall of Honor as part of the Class of 2024. Recognized for not only their standout athleticism, these players, coaches, and supporters were honored for embodying the values of the district’s Athletic Department – attitude, character, commitment, leadership, sportsmanship, responsibility, accountability, decision-making, work ethic, and teamwork.

“This is our eighth year of honorees, and we continue to be impressed by the way they exemplify the values of the district, even beyond their time here,” said Lance Carter, Executive Director of Athletics in Katy ISD. “It is always a privilege to welcome them back home and to see them recognized before their families and those who knew them best.”

The Hall’s Class of 2024 Inductees include:

Stuart Ashley, THS

Coach Don Clayton, CRHS & KHS

Kayla Ober Doiron, CRHS

Lindsay Shabet Ellender, SLHS

Cullen Gillaspia, THS

Michael Heitmann, KHS

Bobby Hoover, THS

Christen Inman, SLHS

Kyra Jones, SLHS

Eric Mikolajczhak, MCHS

KC Nlemchi, CRHS

Kevin O’Brien, CRHS

Roland James Radcliffe III, CRHS

Leslie Hamelin Reese, THS

Brooke Chrisman Shaw, THS

Carl Steffens, KHS

Obra D. Tompkins, Special Merit

Jared Ulekowski, CRHS

Amanda Jungwirth Valladares, THS

Zach Velliquette, CRHS

The Katy ISD Athletic Hall of Honor recognizes those who have made a profound contribution to the legacy of athletic excellence in the district, including players, teams, coaches, educators, trainers, and more.

Katy ISD Athletic Hall of Honor 2024 Induction Photo Gallery