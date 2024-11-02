County Extension agent named in Fort Bend County

Joseph “Jody” Taylor became County Extension Agent – Horticulture in Fort Bend County effective Nov. 1.

Taylor comes with a wealth of experience. He has 33 years of military service where he acquired skills in education, logistics, leadership and maintenance. He is a veteran, farmer, Master Gardener, beekeeper and avid community volunteer. He has a passion for sustainable plant production and community outreach.

Taylor of Rosenberg said, “I am excited to be a part of the Fort Bend County Extension Service, serving the agricultural community, learning and growing with our diverse population in Fort Bend County.”.

He earned a Master of Arts in Higher Education Administration from University of Louisville and a Bachelor of Arts in Homeland Security from American Military University. He was a Professor of Military Science University of Texas at Arlington where he administered and managed instruction and program requirements for ROTC cadets. During this time, he incorporated instructional technologies in course delivery for both in-class and online instruction.

“His background in higher education, adult teaching, small farm management, and horticulture makes him uniquely suited for this position,” said Amy Ressler, County Extension Director, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, Fort Bend County.

“He will be a bridge that brings the benefits of horticulture research to practical plant production. He will have highly qualified mentors and the full cadre of Extension Horticulture Specialists to guide him and further develop his subject matter expertise, not to mention the outstanding staff of the Fort Bend County Extension office to support him,” added Ressler.

“As Fort Bend County continues to grow, it is imperative that Extension Agents are adaptable in the urban environment,” she said. “Agents need not only to know subject matter but also must be able to make meaningful connections; connecting with people, connecting people with each other, and connecting technical information with real-life applications. Jody’s teaching ability, people skills, and passion for knowledge will be an asset in this position.”