Valuable 1970s Television Collectibles

Art & Antiques by Dr. Lori Verderame

1970s television offered viewers some of the most memorable characters in American TV viewing history: Arthur “the Fonz” Fonzarelli from Happy Days, Mork from Ork of Mork and Mindy fame, Tattoo from Fantasy Island, The entire Brady Bunch, Jack Tripper from Three’s Company, to name a few. A quick mention of these characters reminds us of some of the popular programs and actors of the era. These shows also prompted the production of objects that have become, more than 50 years later, highly collectible, sought-after, and valuable.

In the 1970s, lunchboxes were at the height of their collectability and printed images from TV shows were among the most popular. TV show characters offered recognizable visuals for these noon time catch-alls. Some of the more popular collectible 1970s lunchboxes include a Happy Days lunch box featuring the Fonz and Richie Cunningham. The show focused on the social life of teenagers in the 1950s. Another family show that was illustrated on a lunchbox was the Munsters, ghoulish residents of 1313 Mockingbird Lane, who highlighted the life of a mysterious monster family. Other sit-com lunchboxes featuring shows like Laverne and Shirley range in value from $50 t0 $85 each on today’s collectibles market.

Other than lunchboxes, television shows also prompted the manufacture and marketing of numerous collectible action figure toys, too. A 1976 classroom playset made by Mattel Inc. from Welcome Back Kotter featured the classroom teacher, Mr. Gabe Kotter and his less than stellar students, the Sweathogs. The characters in the group of lovable Sweathogs were Vinny Barberino, Freddie “Boom Boom” Washington, Juan Epstein, and Arnold Horseshack. They were featured as action figures along with their teacher in the collectible classroom toy playset complete with a carrying case so 1970s kids could bring the set to friends’ houses for playdates. The playset consisted of five action figures, a vinyl classroom floor and walls that folded into its carrying case. The playset also featured rarely read textbooks, notebooks, and binders, student desks covered in graffiti, a teacher’s desk, and globe. Today, the Welcome Back Kotter classroom playset from the long running TV sit-com commands $250 from collectors.

1970s action figures derived from TV shows that aired on Saturday mornings like animated cartoons such as Batman, Scooby Doo, Josie and the Pussycats, Captain Caveman and the Teen Angels, The Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm show (an offshoot of The Flintstones), Hong Kong Phooey, Jabberjaw, and others. For instance, a Captain Caveman action figure in its original packaging by Hanna Barbera is valued at $85 on the collectibles market now.

As I’ve explained many times, Americans collect in 50- and 100-year cycles, so the 1970s vibe is back with collectors looking for all types of 1970s memorabilia. The 1970s TV collectibles market is showing collectors a good investment. When it comes to value, these middle-aged collectibles are holding their own in this age of YouTube TV and so many streaming services. As new characters emerge on the visual landscape, the characters and shows from a half century ago are still, as Freddie “Boom Boom” Washington would say, “looking good”.