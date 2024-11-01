Understanding the Health Landscape in Harris County: HCPH Releases 2024 Chronic Diseases Report

New Report Highlights Leading Chronic Diseases in the County and Call to Action to Address Health Disparities

HOUSTON – Harris County Public Health (HCPH) today announced the publication of its 2024 Chronic Diseases in Harris County, Texas report, a comprehensive analysis of the most prevalent chronic diseases affecting the county’s community members and the factors influencing health equity. The report, which examines trends from 2016 to 2023, provides valuable insights for policymakers, healthcare providers, community organizations, and community members to inform decision-making and promote healthier outcomes.

HCPH will also host two free Zoom webinars to discuss findings from the 2024 Chronic Diseases report. Open to healthcare professionals, community organizations, and community members, these events will cover the latest trends in chronic diseases, affected populations, and HCPH programs supporting community health. The webinars are scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 7, from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., and Tuesday, Nov. 12, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Interested participants can register for either webinar at bit.ly/ChronicDiseases2024.

According to the report, heart disease remains the leading cause of death among Harris County community members, with contributory conditions such as hypertension and diabetes continuing to rise. Cancer-related deaths have generally dropped over a six-year period, although prostate cancer deaths, in particular, have increased, with Black, non-Hispanic community members being most affected. While deaths related to chronic lower respiratory diseases (CLRD) have seen significant declines, they still represent one of the top five chronic disease categories in the county.

“This report serves as a powerful tool for understanding the health landscape of Harris County and identifying areas where we and community partners can make a significant impact,” said Ericka Brown, MD, MBA, FACHE, Harris County Local Health Authority and HCPH’s Director of the Community Health and Wellness Division. “By examining trends in chronic diseases, providers and social service partners can tailor programs and services to address the specific needs of our community and work towards achieving health equity for all.”

Among the report’s key findings:

continues to be the leading cause of death in Harris County, with White, non-Hispanic community members showing the highest prevalence (46.7%). Hypertensive heart disease deaths (due to long-term high blood pressure) rose by 24.1% from 2016 to 2021, and Black, non-Hispanic community members experienced the highest death rates. Cancer death rates dropped by 8.1% in Harris County from 2016-2021, with a 17% decline in lung cancer incidence for males and 9.3% for females between 2016 and 2019. However, prostate cancer deaths increased by 3.9% during the same period, with Black men facing nearly twice the rates of other groups.

primarily affects White, non-Hispanic women, with a 3.6% rise in death rates from 2016 to 2021. Chronic lower respiratory disease (CLRD) death rates decreased by 15.5%, and Harris County’s rates were lower than Texas and the national average. CRLD is a group of progressive, incurable conditions that affect the lungs and airways. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, emphysema, and chronic bronchitis are the most common types of CRLD.

Dr. Brown noted that addressing health disparities remains a top priority for HCPH. “The data clearly show that chronic diseases disproportionately impact certain racial and ethnic groups, particularly Black and Hispanic communities,” she said. “We are committed to expanding our education, prevention, and outreach efforts to help close these gaps and ensure that every community member has the opportunity to lead a healthy life.”

HCPH continues to offer a wide range of programs and services to address chronic diseases, including:

Diabetes Prevention Program : Educational sessions designed to help residents reduce their risk of developing Type 2 diabetes through lifestyle changes.

: Educational sessions designed to help residents reduce their risk of developing Type 2 diabetes through lifestyle changes. Tobacco Cessation Program : Support and resources for individuals who want to quit smoking.

: Support and resources for individuals who want to quit smoking. Nutrition and Physical Activity Initiatives : Community programs that promote healthier eating habits and encourage regular physical activity.

: Community programs that promote healthier eating habits and encourage regular physical activity. Health Screenings and Wellness Services: These services offer preventive care, screenings, immunizations, and consultations to help residents monitor and manage their health.

To view the 2024 Chronic Diseases report and other HCPH reports, visit www.hcphtx.org/reports. To learn about HCPH’s programs and services, visit www.hcphtx.org.