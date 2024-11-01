Repeat Offender Sentenced to 75 Years in Prison for Shooting at Two Police Officers, Permanently Wounding One

A repeat offender from Seabrook was handed two 75-year prison sentences on Thursday for shooting at two Houston police officers, permanently disabling one, during a traffic stop in 2022, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced.

“This defendant opened fire on two police officers during a midday traffic stop,” Ogg said. “He has repeatedly shown that he cannot be trusted and that our community will be safer if he is behind bars — hopefully for the rest of his life.”

Jimmy Caston Bryan, 25, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant for shooting at the two officers who pulled him over near 14300 Gulf Freeway about 11:20 a.m. on May 4, 2022.

Bryan was free on bond at the time of the shooting and was wearing an ankle monitor. He was a repeat offender on bond for possession of crystal methamphetamine. The officers pulled him over for going 70 mph in a 45 mph zone.

During the traffic stop, the officers approached Bryan’s black Chevrolet truck. One went to the driver’s side door and requested to see his driver’s license.

Bryan, who seemed to be unfocused and panicking, opened the center console but did not take anything out. Since Bryan was not complying, the officer asked him to step out of the truck, which Bryan ignored. The officer asked again, to which Bryan replied, “Are you asking me or telling me?”

The officer asked again and, as Bryan unbuckled his seatbelt, the officer opened the driver’s side door. At that moment, Bryan pulled a semiautomatic handgun and began shooting at the officers, striking one of them in his chest and hip.

Both officers returned fire, hitting Bryan, who fell to the ground.

Several HPD units and ambulances responded, and Bryan was arrested.

The officer who was shot in the chest and hip suffered a broken pelvis and will have to walk with a cane for the rest of his life. The first shot was deflected by the metal flashlight clipped to the center of his bulletproof vest.

A search of Bryan’s vehicle revealed over 48 grams of meth, heroin, cocaine, ecstasy, a digital scale and two more handguns.

On Thursday, state District Judge Aaron Burdette sentenced Bryan to 75 years in prison for each case.

Assistant District Attorney Mary McFaden, who is the division chief of the Domestic Violence Division of the DA’s Office, prosecuted the case with ADA Gabriel Kabak.

“We’re happy that we were able to get justice for these two officers, and all of the police officers who put their hearts and souls into the job,” McFaden said. “This is important because the men and women in law enforcement need to know that we stand side by side with them when they are out on the street working to keep us all safe.”

Kabak noted that Bryan had a long criminal history and was given many chances to turn his life around, but even in the Harris County Jail, he was caught with illegal drugs and a 5-inch shank.

“He’s been wreaking havoc on the state of Texas for almost a decade, Kabak said. “And not only will this sentence protect the community and the police from a dangerous man, it’s important that people realize that a split-second decision to start shooting can ruin a lot of people’s lives.”

Bryan will have to serve half of the 75-year sentences before he will be eligible for parole. Those sentences will run concurrently.