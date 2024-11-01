Public Assistance Needed to Identify this person

UNIDENTIFIED DECEDENT FLIER
|Announcement Date:
|10/31/2024
|Date of
Death/Recovery:
|10/1/2024
|IFS Case Number:
|ML24-4053
|Law Enforcement Agency and Case
Number:
|Houston Police Department 1383622-24
|NamUs.gov:
|https://www.namus.gov/UnidentifiedPersons/Case#/131889
|Recovery Location:
|201 Girard Street, Houston, TX 77002
|Demographic Description:
|Sex:
|Male
|Height:
|5’5”
|Age:
|Older Adult
|Race:
|White
|ADDITIONAL IDENTIFIERS:
|The decedent was clothed in blue denim jeans (brand “Lee”, regular fit size 34×34) with a blue handkerchief tied at his waist and a black leather belt. He was wearing gray, orange and black athletic shoes (brand “Merrill”, size 11). He also has a tattoo of a butterfly on the upper right arm. The photos below are from records created
last year when the decedent indicated his name was Isaac Mackenzie but this has not been able to be confirmed, as the decedent is not facially recognizable due to decompositional changes.
|CASE DETAILS:
|The decedent has a possible name of Isaac Mackenzie, however, he may have used other names. He reported that he had been homeless for many years and may have been in the Killeen, TX and San Antonio, TX areas
prior to being in Houston. He was found underneath an overpass of the East Freeway (I10E) near an on-ramp for the North Freeway (I45N).
PHOTOS:
If you recognize or believe you may be able to help identify the deceased, contact the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at either number provided:
Main Number: 832-927-5000 or Forensic Investigations: 832-927-5001
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences | 1861 Old Spanish Trail, Houston, Texas 77054 | www.harriscountytx.gov/ifs