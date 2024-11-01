Public Assistance Needed to Identify this person

The decedent was clothed in blue denim jeans (brand “Lee”, regular fit size 34×34) with a blue handkerchief tied at his waist and a black leather belt. He was wearing gray, orange and black athletic shoes (brand “Merrill”, size 11). He also has a tattoo of a butterfly on the upper right arm. The photos below are from records created last year when the decedent indicated his name was Isaac Mackenzie but this has not been able to be confirmed, as the decedent is not facially recognizable due to decompositional changes.