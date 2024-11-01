Katy ISD’s Faldyn Elementary Celebrates National School Lunch Week

KATY, TX [October 31, 2024] – Faldyn Elementary hosted Katy ISD’s 2024 National School Lunch Week luncheon this month, welcoming several special guests to campus including Superintendent Dr. Ken Gregorski; Board President Victor Perez, Board Vice President Amy Thieme, Board Secretary Mary Ellen Cuzela, and Board members Dawn Champagne and Lance Redmon; members of the district’s administrative team; and namesakes Russell and Cindie Faldyn. They were escorted by more than a dozen student leaders, all nominated by their teachers to be school representatives.

This year’s theme for National School Lunch Week, observed October 14-18, was “School Lunch Pirates: Find Your Treasure,” and Faldyn students and their special guests enjoyed not only lunch but also fun activities and games.

“We were proud to host this year’s luncheon and our Foxes did a great job serving as school ambassadors,” said Principal Kathryn Leeper. “Our Nutrition and Food Service team serves hundreds of meals every day to ensure that our students have nutritious meals to fuel their learning.”

Each year, the luncheon is held to promote the district’s commitment to school meals. Research continues to show that nutritious school meals positively impact students’ performance in the classroom. Katy ISD’s Nutrition and Food Service Department provides approximately 75,000 meals a day to students across the district and provided 11.55 million meals last school year.

“Katy ISD’s Nutrition and Food Service Department works to ensure that our students have a variety of healthy, nutritious choices each day,” says Donna Pittenger, R.D., Executive Director of Nutrition and Food Service in Katy ISD. “One of our initiatives is offering locally grown foods such as crisp romaine lettuce from Belton and Texas green beans. We highlight agriculture grown across Texas to help students become familiar with new foods and learn how their food gets from the field to their plate.”

National School Lunch Week was first observed in 1962 and was created to promote student participation in the nation’s meal program. Visit www.katyisdfoodservices.com to learn more about the district’s Nutrition and Food Services program.

National School Lunch Week at Faldyn Elementary Photo Gallery