Harris County Secures Historic 1,137-Acre Expansion of Armand Bayou Nature Center

Houston, Texas — Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee and County Commissioner Adrian Garcia announced an agreement that will add 1,137 acres to the Armand Bayou Nature Center, significantly expanding a vital natural preserve. This strategic acquisition will enhance the county’s flood mitigation capabilities while preserving crucial green space that acts as a natural carbon sink for the region.

The expansion represents a collaborative achievement between multiple county offices, private sector partners and environmental advocates, demonstrating Harris County’s unified commitment to environmental stewardship and flood resilience.

“This acquisition is a prime example of what good, collaborative government looks like. I’m proud to work together with Precinct 2 and our external partners to bring this vision to life,” said Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee. “By securing these 1,137 acres, we’re not just preserving land – we’re investing in Harris County’s future. This expansion will provide critical flood protection for our communities while safeguarding one of our region’s most precious natural resources for generations to come.”

Commissioner Adrian Garcia emphasized the long-term benefits of the acquisition: “This historical step reiterates our commitment to building resiliency in our region. With this expansion, we are protecting our communities from flooding while ensuring we maintain the natural systems that make our county a great place to live.”

The purchase agreement marks one of the largest land conservation deals in Harris County’s recent history. The additional acreage will significantly increase floodwater detention capacity, preserve native habitats, and support local wildlife and crucial green space.

“We are so grateful for our partnership with the county—in particular Commissioner Garcia, his staff, and the County Attorney’s Office! We could not have done this without them. This collaboration shows what can be accomplished when local government, industry, and local nonprofits come together to save precious natural resources,” said Tim Pylate, Armand Bayou Nature Center Executive Director.

The expanded Nature Center will continue to serve as a vital educational and recreational resource for the community, providing enhanced opportunities for environmental education, conservation awareness and outdoor recreation.