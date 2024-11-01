Fort Bend Women’s Center Receives $25,400 for Legal Representation for Survivors of Family Violence.

Awarded by Texas Bar Foundation

Richmond, Texas- October 30, 2024- Fort Bend Women’s Center (FBWC) is honored to announce that it has received a generous grant of $25,400 from the Texas Bar Foundation to provide critical legal representation for survivors of family violence. Since its inception in 1965, the Texas Bar Foundation has awarded more than $28 million in grants to law-related programs. Supported by members of the State Bar of Texas, the Texas Bar Foundation is the nation’s largest charitably funded bar foundation.

This grant, supported by Sunni Mitchell, Chief of the Domestic Violence Division at the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s office, and in collaboration with the Fort Bend County Crime Response Team and the Fort Bend County Domestic Violence High-Risk Team, will significantly enhance FBWC’s capacity to meet the urgent legal needs of survivors.

“Receiving this funding from the Texas Bar Foundation is both an honor and a vital resource that will directly support FBWC’s mission to empower survivors on their journey to safety and self-sufficiency,” stated Ms. Vita Goodell, Chief Executive Officer of Fort Bend Women’s Center. “This is the second time we have been awarded funding from the Texas Bar Foundation, and we are grateful for their ongoing commitment to our cause.”

Fort Bend Women’s Center is the sole provider of a crisis hotline and emergency shelter for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in Fort Bend County, Texas. Since its founding in 1980, FBWC has served over 58,000 survivors and their children, offering essential services free of charge to individuals of all backgrounds and identities.

For more information on Fort Bend Women’s Center and its services, please visit httos:// www.fbwc . org .

About Fort Bend Women’s Center

Fort Bend Women’s Center (FBWC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, provides comprehensive, wrap-around services designed to support survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. From crisis intervention to empowerment programs, FBWC is dedicated to empowering and supporting survivors, providing essential resources and services to ensure that all victims of domestic violence and sexual assault have access to the help they need.

About Texas Bar Foundation

Since its inception, the Texas Bar Foundation has awarded substantial grants to promote justice, enhance the legal system, and assist in providing legal services for Texans in need. This impactful funding from members of the State Bar of Texas underscores the foundation’s dedication to advancing legal equity.