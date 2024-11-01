Beaumont Art League Hosts Abstract Art Exhibition

BEAUMONT – The Beaumont Art League announces the Lamar Student Opening Exhibition Reception, Saturday, November 9, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Rob Clark is the judge for this exhibition. Clark is a Lamar Graduate. He is an expert and well known for his art knowledge and collection. Clark and husband Jerry Thacker are sponsoring this exhibition.

The reception and exhibition will be at the Beaumont Art League, 2675 Gulf Street in Beaumont. There will be complimentary wine, punch, and light appetizers at the opening reception.

The exhibition will feature Lamar Student artists creating art in all mediums including oil, acrylic, wood, and glass. The exhibit will feature a variety of wall art and multiple tabletop art will be displayed.

Viewing and purchasing the art is from October 12 through December 4, Wednesday through Saturday, Noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public.