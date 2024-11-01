22nd Annual Turkey Dash Presented by Houston Methodist West Hospital

Running for a Cause since 2002

KATY, TX: Turkey Dash celebrates its 22nd year on Thanksgiving Day 2024 – Nov. 28 — as a premier community gathering that serves up family-friendly fun, promotes fitness with running and walking events, and supports YMCA charitable programs in Katy, Texas.

Houston Methodist West Hospital has generously taken the lead as presenting sponsor for the annual charity event to be held on Thanksgiving morning at the Monty Ballard YMCA at Cinco Ranch from 7 am to 10 am. Registration for running and walking events is open now through Wednesday, Nov. 27 at midnight at https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/Katy/KatyYMCATurkeyDash. All members of the community are welcome to enjoy the festivities that will include a Kids Zone and treats from a variety of community partners, vendors and exhibitors.

“For the past 7 years, Houston Methodist has proudly supported this event that enables the Y to continue its vital work of strengthening the lives of children and families. We also love being part of such an engaging event that has become a holiday tradition for many in our community,” said Wayne M. Voss, CEO of Houston Methodist West Hospital.

The annual event has raised more than $2,500,000 since it began thanks to generous sponsors who support running for a cause: Houston Methodist West Hospital, Texas Children’s Hospital, Chick-Fil-A Katy Mills, Frost Bank, Flodder Financial, Homerun Dugout, Inframark, West Houston Hyundai, Scearce Scholarship, The Fellowship and Good Times Running Co.

Designed for everyone to participate, categories and start times include a competitive one-mile Children’s Race starting at 7:10am; a 10k race at 7:40am; a 5K race starting at 8:00am; and a 1 mile family run/walk starting at 9:00am.

Wear your favorite Thanksgiving costume. Strollers are welcomed but please leave your pets at home. This year, the charity event expects to attract more than 5,000 participants from around the country.

Awards include special prize package to the overall top three finishers, male and female, in both the 10k run and 5k run. Awards will be awarded to the first-, second- and third-place finishers, male and female. In the one-mile children’s race, first- through third place awards will be distributed to the top four finishers. A special finisher medal will be handed out at the finish line to all participants.

Over the years, this popular holiday event has never lost touch with its mission: To provide a fun community event for all ages and all levels, promoting youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility as well as raising awareness and funds for the deserving youth and families the event supports,” said Chris Butsch, District Executive Director of the Katy Area YMCA’s.

“Give Back. Give Thanks. Have Fun. Let’s RUN! YMCA Turkey Dash is a great way to begin Thanksgiving Day and kick off the holiday season. There’s the excitement of thousands of people pulling together with purpose, and it’s a great way to spend time with family and friends, to encourage each other, and give thanks and support local nonprofits, including the YMCA.”

Register early and save. Registration ends at Noon on Wednesday, Nov. 27. There is no race day morning registration. To learn more and register for YMCA Turkey Dash, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/Katy/KatyYMCATurkeyDash. Like us on Facebook, YMCA Turkey Dash

For more information, contact Chris Butsch, District Executive Director, 281-392- 5055, christopherb@ymcahouston.org

About the Y

First organized in 1886, the YMCA of Greater Houston is one of the city’s leading nonprofits dedicated to strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. The YMCA, a United Way of Greater Houston agency, seeks to serve all – regardless of age, income, faith or background and we welcome everyone. In the greater Houston area, 22 YMCA centers, one overnight camp and hundreds of program sites nurture the potential of children and teens, improve the city’s health and well-being, and provide opportunities to give back and support neighbors. Anchored in the Houston community, the Y has the long-standing relationships and physical presence not just to promise, but to deliver lasting personal and social change. To learn more, call 713-659-5566 or visit us on the web at ymcahouston.org.

About Houston Methodist West Hospital

Houston Methodist West Hospital is committed to leading medicine in the Katy and West Houston communities by delivering the Houston Methodist standard of unparalleled safety, quality, service, and innovation. The growing campus offers access to the most innovative medical and surgical care available, including robotic and minimally invasive surgery, full-spectrum heart care, state-of-the-art imaging, cancer care, labor and delivery with a level III neonatal ICU, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics and sports medicine, outpatient rehabilitation and 24/7 emergency services. For more information, visit houstonmethodist.org/west or call 832.522.5522.