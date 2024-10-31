Waterfowl Hunters Play a Critical Part in Preventing the Spread of Invasive Species

AUSTIN – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) encourages hunters to take responsible action in their critical role in protecting waterfowl habitats and the lakes we love from the spread of aquatic invasive species like giant salvinia and zebra mussels.

Hunters can make a difference by simply taking a few minutes to clean, drain and dry their boats and equipment, including decoys and other hunting gear, before traveling from lake to lake. These simple steps help keep these species from establishing new homes.

Aquatic invasive plants can easily become entangled or trapped on boats and boat trailers and moved to other lakes. Hunters should also make sure they aren’t inadvertently carrying invasive species on other equipment like waders, decoys, decoy bags and marsh sleds by cleaning, draining and drying this equipment as well. A video to help hunters learn how to properly clean, drain and dry their gear can be found on the TPWD YouTube Channel.

Giant salvinia, one of the most problematic aquatic invasive plants in Texas, can double in size and acreage in less than a week, quickly becoming a problem and impeding access for boats. Just a small fragment of giant salvinia or other aquatic invasive plants can cause an infestation in a new lake, making it critical for all boaters to clean, drain and dry their boats and gear.

“Giant salvinia is often thought of as a plant that blocks recreational access for anglers and boaters, but it can cause serious problems for waterfowl hunters too,” said John Findeisen, TPWD Aquatic Habitat Enhancement Team Lead. “Not only does it form thick mats that block hunters’ access to prime waterfowl hunting areas, but it can also outgrow and replace the native plants that waterfowl rely on for food and habitat.”

Giant salvinia is currently present on 25 East Texas lakes and numerous rivers, creeks and marshes between Houston and Beaumont.

Other major invasive species threats in Texas include zebra and quagga mussels. Currently, zebra mussels are found in 37 Texas lakes across seven river basins as well as in river reaches downstream of infested lakes.

These invaders can harm aquatic life, litter shorelines with sharp shells, damage boats, clog water intakes and cause costly damage to water supply and control infrastructure. Invasive mussels attached to plants or boats can travel to new lakes, and boats, decoys, and other equipment can transport the microscopic larvae of invasive mussels in residual water.

“Waterfowl hunters can help keep invasive mussels and aquatic plants from being moved and harming more lakes by taking a few minutes to remove plants and debris from boats, along with draining water before leaving the lake and allowing everything to dry completely afterward before traveling to a new location,” said Monica McGarrity, TPWD Senior Scientist for Aquatic Invasive Species. “Taking just a few minutes for these simple steps can help prevent impacts on ecosystems, infrastructure and recreation, and make a huge difference in our efforts to protect and preserve Texas lakes for current and future generations.”

On top of the harm invasive species cause aquatic ecosystems, water infrastructure and the recreational experience at lakes, the transport of these organisms can result in legal trouble for boaters.

Transporting prohibited aquatic invasive species in Texas is illegal and punishable with a fine of up to $500 per violation. It’s also the law that boaters must drain all water from their boat and onboard receptacles, including bait buckets, before leaving or approaching a body of fresh water. They must also remove all invasive plants from the boat, trailer and tow vehicle before leaving a lake.

TPWD and partners monitor for invasive species in Texas lakes, but anyone who finds them in lakes where they haven’t been reported before — or who spots them on boats, trailers or equipment being moved— can help identify and prevent new introductions by reporting the sighting to TPWD immediately at (512) 389-4848 or by emailing photos and location information for new invasions to aquaticinvasives@tpwd.texas.gov.

To learn more about giant salvinia, zebra mussels and other invasive species in Texas, visit tpwd.texas.gov/StopInvasives.