OLIVIER AWARD NOMINEE

‘BEST FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT’

THE 2022 ENTERTAINMENT NOW EDINBURGH FRINGE FESTIVAL AWARD WINNER ‘BEST SHOW FOR KIDS’

TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8 AT 10 AM

WHO: The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts

WHAT: Dragons and Mythical Beasts

WHEN: February 27, 2025 | Thursday at 7:30pm

WHERE: The Hobby Center | 800 Bagby Street | Houston, TX 77002

TICKETS: Start at $23. Available online at TheHobbyCenter.org and in person at the Hobby Center Box Office (800 Bagby, Houston, TX 77002).

Houston, TX – The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts presents Dragons and Mythical Beasts, a fantastical live show for the whole family. Calling all brave heroes! Enter into a magical world of myths and legends in Dragons and Mythical Beasts, when it comes to the Hobby Center for a limited one-show engagement on February 27, 2025 as part of a major US tour in 2025. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 8 at 10 am and are available at TheHobbyCenter.org.

Unveil a myriad of dark secrets and come face to face with some of the most magnificent creatures and terrifying beasts ever to walk the earth. Meet the colossal Stone Troll, the mysterious Indrik and Japanese Baku; the Tooth Fairy (not as sweet as you’d think), an adorable Unicorn and majestic Griffin. Take your place among legendary heroes, just don’t wake the Dragon…

Back by popular demand, this award-winning West End show returns to the United States following its inaugural tour in 2023. From the creators of the international smash hit Dinosaur World Live, who bring spectacular puppets to life, don’t miss this brand-new spell-binding adventure, live on stage! The production is suitable for ages 3+.

★★★★

‘Comical, spellbinding show!’

The Guardian

★★★★

‘Mind-blowing puppet monsters!’

Time Out

★★★★

‘Fantastical adventure for kids of all ages!’

WhatsOnStage

Dragons and Mythical Beasts reunites the creative team behind Dinosaur World Live, co-directed by Derek Bond (Sweet Charity, Manchester Theatre Awards 2017 winner, Little Shop of Horrors Manchester Royal Exchange) and Laura Cubitt (Running Wild, Chichester Festival Theatre; Don Quixote, RSC; War Horse NT Berlin), with Associate Director Emma Brunton, Assistant Director Nicky Allpress, Puppet Designer Max Humphries (National Theatre, Royal Opera House, Cirque de Soleil), Set and Costume Designer James Perkins, Costume Supervisor Louise Smith, Composer and Sound Designer Max Pappenheim, and Lighting Designer John Maddox. Produced by Nicoll Entertainment Ltd.

For more information on Dragons and Mythical Beasts visit: dragonsandbeastslive.com or on social channels at @dragonsbeasts.

TICKETING: Tickets on sale Friday, November 8 and will be available online at TheHobbyCenter.org and in person at the Hobby Center Box Office (800 Bagby, Houston, TX 77002).

Patrons can become a “Hobby Center Insider” by signing up at thehobbycenter.org/news/stay-connected where they receive perks such as access to purchase tickets before the public.

