NICE Names 2024 Congressional Champions of Interior Enforcement

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The National Immigration Center for Enforcement (NICE) which advocates for the proper enforcement of immigration laws in the interior of the United States—a practice that is critical to national security, public safety, and the rule of law—has unveiled its 2024 Congressional Champions of Interior Enforcement.

While many of their Republican colleagues have done incredible work, the following lawmakers have led the charge on Capitol Hill to protect the American people and return U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcment (ICE) to the enforcement agency it was meant to be:

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX)

Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN)

Congressman Byron Donalds (R-FL)

Congressman Mark Green (R-TN)

Congressman Troy Nehls (R-TX)

RJ Hauman, president of NICE said: “Congressionally mandated enforcement of immigration laws in the interior of the United States is critical to national security and public safety. Instead, the Biden-Harris Administration has directed the very agency in charge of enforcing our immigration laws to willfully violate them. This has triggered a historic border crisis while inflicting immeasurable harm on the American people, our communities, and the very fabric of our nation. When fully operational and acting in accordance with Federal law, ICE makes America safer and more secure. Instead, political forces here in Washington have hijacked ICE and continue to prevent its brave men and women from enforcing our laws and defending our country — precisely what the agency was created to do.”

Hauman added: “Fortunately for the American people, many Republicans, especially these five lawmakers, have worked tirelessly to usher in a return to the integrity of our laws and push back against the vilification of ICE’s mission and its agents. By unveiling key interior enforcement solutions, they successfully elevated a part of the immigration debate that has a taken a back seat to border security, even though they are intertwined. In order for President Donald Trump to carry out large-scale deportations, Congress must provide the resources to track, detain, and deport millions. Our 2024 Champions of Interior Enforcement will be sure to lead the charge on Capitol Hill.”

Chairman Green said: “I am deeply grateful to the National Immigration Center for Enforcement (NICE) for all their work pushing back on the open-borders, anti-enforcement policies of the Biden-Harris administration, and to inform the American people about the damage these policies have caused. I encourage my colleagues on the Hill to consider partnering with them in pursuit of creative and effective policy solutions to this self-inflicted crisis.”

Senator Cruz, the author of one of NICE’s top bills, said: “Every day we hear about illegal aliens assaulting or murdering another American. I’ve been fighting for justice for Jocelyn Nungaray, a 12-year-old from Houston who was brutally murdered by two illegal aliens released into Texas under the administration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Next Congress I look forward to passing and to having President Trump sign into law my Justice for Jocelyn Act. This legislation is aimed at ensuring that no child and no family ever again experiences what happened to Jocelyn. I’ve been proud to work with some great allies on this bill, including the National Immigration Center for Enforcement (NICE). Together, we will act to stop the crimes enabled by this Biden-Harris administration.”

Congressman Nehls added: “The Biden-Harris Administration has blood on their hands. They have failed to detain and deport illegal aliens in accordance with the law. Instead, they have acted upon the wishes of the radical Left and Abolish ICE groups. The tragic death of Jocelyn Nungaray was entirely preventable. I look forward to working with groups like the National Immigration Center for Enforcement (NICE) and Senator Cruz to help President Trump ramp up interior enforcement — which is exactly what our Justice for Jocelyn Act seeks to do. Jocelyn’s death will not be in vain.”