Houston Arboretum presents new event, “Connecting Communities,” on Saturday, Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Event is free and open to the public

WHAT: Houston Arboretum & Nature Center celebrates diversity in our ecosystems and in our communities with a new event called “Connecting Communities.” The Arboretum is proud to join the national Outdoors for All movement encouraging Houstonians of all ages, abilities and backgrounds to explore and enjoy the natural world.

Connect with local outdoor affinity groups, see demonstrations of our new all-terrain GRIT Freedom Chair, attend an inclusive bird outing, check out community resources, go on an accessible hike, enjoy food trucks, and participate in yard games, inclusive storytime, and other activities for guests of all ages and abilities.

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 16th from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WHERE: Houston Arboretum, 4501 Woodway Dr., Houston, 77024

Alternate entrance: 120 West Loop North, Houston, 77024 (between Post Oak and Woodway)

WHO: Presenting Sponsor is H-E-B and Supporting Sponsor is Bartlett Tree Experts

COST: Free; no admission fee

MORE: Parking is free for the duration of the event. Please do not leave valuables in your car. Outside restrooms are located at the Nature Center building.

WEBSITE: Please go to the website for more information at https://houstonarboretum.org/event/connecting-communities/

Link to photos here

Photo credit: Anthony Rathbun, Christine Mansfield, Houston Arboretum