Crime Stoppers Tip Leads to Arrest of Drive-In Murder Suspect in Dallas

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announces Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Adiah Roberson is now back in custody following her arrest on Oct. 22. A Crime Stoppers tip led to her arrest, and a reward will be paid.

Adiah Namir Roberson, 17, was taken into custody at an apartment complex in southeast Dallas. Following up on tip information, DPS Criminal Investigations Division (CID) Special Agents assigned to the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force in San Antonio coordinated with members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force, including DPS CID Special Agents, to locate and arrest Roberson. The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office and Grand Prairie Police Department assisted in the apprehension.

Roberson had been wanted out of Bexar County since July 2024 for murder following an incident where she allegedly shot and killed a manager at a drive-in restaurant. Roberson was also wanted out of Bexar County for forgery of a government document. More information on Roberson’s capture can be found here.

Funded by the Governor’s Public Safety Office, Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders or Criminal Illegal Immigrants. So far in 2024, DPS and other agencies have arrested 39 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants, including 14 sex offenders, 10 gang members and four criminal illegal immigrants – with $24,000 in rewards being paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS websiteby selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tipby clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.