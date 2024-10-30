The Melodies of Gratitude Concert by Wild Tunes Raises More Than $32,000 to Support Three Local Animal Shelters

Multiple Houston Musicians Unite to Advocate for Homeless Animals

Houston, Texas (Oct. 29, 2024) – On Saturday, Oct. 26, more than a hundred animal lovers and musicians came together for the second annual Melodies of Gratitude concert, raising more than $32,000 and awareness for BARC Animal Shelter & Adoptions, Houston Humane Society, and Special Pals. Hosted by Wild Tunes, a nonprofit founded by Yuvaanh “Yuvi” Agarwal when he was 10-years old, the event showcased his mission of encouraging musically inclined volunteers to play live music at local shelters to calm anxious animals. The funds raised will support over 15,000 homeless animals in the Houston area.

“Wild Tunes is humbled by the generosity of our volunteers, performers, donors, and business supporters. This second concert exemplifies how music and kindness can go a long way in making a difference in the lives of humans and animals alike,” said Priyanka Agarwal, Yuvi’s mom and director of Wild Tunes.

The donations raised will help to cover the costs of medical care, spay/neuter procedures, and shelter operations. Since 2023, Wild Tunes has raised more than $48,000 to benefit shelter animals across the Houston area with support from matching donors.

Held at Resurrection MCC Church in Heights, the concert featured a variety of performances from local musicians, including Texas-based singer/songwriter Bo Bottoms, the Energy Corridor of Houston Orchestra (ECHO), Rice University Sheperd School of Music, musicians from The Village School, and more. Zach Lashway, KPRC-TV anchor and animal advocate, served as the emcee.

“I was deeply touched by the community’s response to our mission and the incredible energy at the concert. Our goal was to raise funds and awareness about the importance of providing care and comfort to shelter animals waiting for their forever homes,” said Yuvi.

Several attendees echoed Yuvi’s sentiments:

“It was amazing to see young people give back to the community in such a profound way. I’m extremely proud of Yuvi for his ingenuity in the creation of Wild Tunes and then seeing it come to fruition,” said Bill Delbrugge, head of school for The Village School where Yuvi attends.

Julia Batdorf also was in attendance and said she had no idea what to expect.

“The event was professionally run with a wide array of diverse talent. My favorite part of the event, however, was seeing Yuvi’s face light up with joy when he learned Wild Tunes had met his fundraising goal,” she said.

Throughout the afternoon, concert-goers enjoyed an impressive lineup of musical talent, including performances by the Nrityakalpana dance group and sibling duo Fredrico and Olivia Pena on piano and violin. The concert also featured an exceptional performance by Yuvi himself, who opened the event with his original piano composition, Shakti.

Prior to the concert, Council Member Abbie Kami, District C, recognized Yuvi for his significant contributions and act of public service for shelter animals.

“The Melodies of Gratitude concert was WONDERFUL! So happy that we were able to participate, and we’re thrilled to match the portion of proceeds designated for BARC so that they can continue their fabulous work on behalf of Houston’s homeless animals. We loved Yuvi’s composed piece – Shakti,” said Leslie Devillier, foundation administrator for Houston BARC Foundation.

For more information about Wild Tunes and to learn how you can get involved, visit www.wildtunes.org. Donations will be accepted through Giving Tuesday, which is Tuesday, Dec. 3. To contribute to Yuvi’s cause, please visit, https://givebutter.com/melodiesofgratitude2.