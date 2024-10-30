The Institute for Spirituality and Health to Host 33rd Annual Psychotherapy & Faith Conference:

“Psychotherapy and Faith as Safe Harbors During Turbulent Times” Set for Nov. 8

HOUSTON, Texas (Oct. 16, 2024) — The Institute for Spirituality and Health at the Texas Medical Center is hosting the 33rd Annual Psychotherapy & Faith Conference on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. CT. The theme for this year’s conference is “Psychotherapy and Faith as Safe Harbors During Turbulent Times.” This conference will be held virtually and in Fondren Hall at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church located at 5501 Main Street in Houston, Texas.

General admission for the conference is $100, with a virtual attendance option available at $75. The fee for students and retired professionals is $35. Attendees will earn 5.5 continuing education units.

The Institute is inviting physicians, psychologists, social workers, licensed professional counselors, licensed marriage and family therapists, and other non-profit organizations focused on mental and emotional health to the 33rd Annual Psychotherapy & Faith Conference. This event serves as a forum to explore perspectives that demonstrate how psychotherapy and faith may work together to facilitate the reconciliation of internal conflicts, enabling individuals to confront and integrate emotions that otherwise may be repressed or maladaptively expressed.

“Our world is increasingly divided, and the polarization of society threatens our ability to connect and heal as individuals and communities. This year’s conference seeks to bridge that gap by integrating mental health practices with spiritual beliefs to create safe spaces for dialogue and healing. The ultimate benefit of connecting psychotherapy and faith disciplines is to help individuals to not only cope but to thrive in an increasingly challenging world,” commented Leah Adams Pruitt, vice president of engagement at the Institute.

This conference is co-sponsored by the Institute, Baylor College of Medicine, and UTHealth Houston. Conference organizers encourage attendees to self-reflect as they hear from esteemed experts who will share their convictions that psychotherapy, as well as a broader range of healing practices, is enhanced by considering the ways in which faith and spirituality are woven into the therapeutic process.

Speakers include:

Dr. Chris Flynn, MD , aerospace, clinical, and operational psychiatrist, will present “Supporting our Patients with Gender Difficulties” at 9:00 a.m. CT. Dr. Flynn is best known for his expertise as a clinical and operational psychiatrist, with a focus on supporting top performers in extreme environments, including conflict zones, post-disaster events, and spaceflight.

, aerospace, clinical, and operational psychiatrist, will present “Supporting our Patients with Gender Difficulties” at 9:00 a.m. CT. Dr. Flynn is best known for his expertise as a clinical and operational psychiatrist, with a focus on supporting top performers in extreme environments, including conflict zones, post-disaster events, and spaceflight. Dr. Kirk Bingaman, PhD , professor of mental health counseling and spiritual integration at Fordham University, will present “AI Won the First Round with Social Media: Reflections on what comes next, and the implications for faith communities and care providers” at 9:45 a.m. CT. Dr. Bingaman is a licensed mental health counselor in New York and a psychotherapist member of the Association for Clinical Pastoral Education. He is editor-in-chief of Pastoral Psychology, one of the most well-established journals in the field of psychology and religion/spirituality. Dr. Bingaman is also the author of four books: Freud and Faith: Living in the Tension; Treating the New Anxiety: A Cognitive-Theological Approach; The Power of Neuroplasticity for Pastoral and Spiritual Care; and Pastoral and Spiritual Care in a Digital Age: The Future Is Now.

, professor of mental health counseling and spiritual integration at Fordham University, will present “AI Won the First Round with Social Media: Reflections on what comes next, and the implications for faith communities and care providers” at 9:45 a.m. CT. Dr. Bingaman is a licensed mental health counselor in New York and a psychotherapist member of the Association for Clinical Pastoral Education. He is editor-in-chief of Pastoral Psychology, one of the most well-established journals in the field of psychology and religion/spirituality. Dr. Bingaman is also the author of four books: Freud and Faith: Living in the Tension; Treating the New Anxiety: A Cognitive-Theological Approach; The Power of Neuroplasticity for Pastoral and Spiritual Care; and Pastoral and Spiritual Care in a Digital Age: The Future Is Now. Dr. Liz Hall, PhD , professor of psychology at the Rosemead School of Psychology at Biola University, will present “Suffering, Meaning-Making, and Religion” at 10:45 a.m. CT. Dr. Hall is a fellow of the American Psychological Association, associate editor of Psychology of Religion and Spirituality, and past president of Division 36, Society for the Psychological Study of Religion and Spirituality of the American Psychological Association. She has published over 150 articles and book chapters on a variety of topics, including embodiment, religious doubt, virtues, missions and mental health, and most recently, meaning making in suffering.

, professor of psychology at the Rosemead School of Psychology at Biola University, will present “Suffering, Meaning-Making, and Religion” at 10:45 a.m. CT. Dr. Hall is a fellow of the American Psychological Association, associate editor of Psychology of Religion and Spirituality, and past president of Division 36, Society for the Psychological Study of Religion and Spirituality of the American Psychological Association. She has published over 150 articles and book chapters on a variety of topics, including embodiment, religious doubt, virtues, missions and mental health, and most recently, meaning making in suffering. Stuart C. Nelson, president and chief executive officer of the Institute for Spirituality and Health at the Texas Medical Center, will moderate the Interfaith Panel titled, “Faith as a Safe Harbor” at 1:30 p.m. CT. Panelists include Setsuan Godwin, director of the International Division of Soto Zen; Dr. Basem Hamid, MD, neurologist and pain specialist and a former faculty member of MD Anderson Cancer Center; and David Lyon, senior rabbi of the Congregation Beth Israel.

president and chief executive officer of the Institute for Spirituality and Health at the Texas Medical Center, will moderate the Interfaith Panel titled, “Faith as a Safe Harbor” at 1:30 p.m. CT. Panelists include director of the International Division of Soto Zen; neurologist and pain specialist and a former faculty member of MD Anderson Cancer Center; and senior rabbi of the Congregation Beth Israel. Dr. James Lomax, MD, adjunct faculty member of the Institute, distinguished emeritus professor of psychiatry, and psychoanalyst at Baylor College of Medicine will moderate the Clinical Integration panel at 2:40 p.m. CT. Panelists include Dr. Nathan Carlin, PhD, director of the McGovern Center for Humanities and Ethics at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston; and Dr. Kerry Horrell, PhD, psychologist with the Menninger Clinic’s Compass Program.

“The Institute is where I have a focused opportunity to be intentional about the role of spirituality in health and healing. Our Psychotherapy & Faith Conferences have been completely transformative not only in my clinical practice, but also in my personal life illuminating my “search for the sacred” in my activities and relationships,” said Dr. Lomax.

The conference will also include an experiential lunch activity led by Braver Angels, a non-profit organization focused on reducing political polarization in the United States. During this one-hour session, the audience will be presented with the problem of polarization and learn how Braver Angels workshops are structured to address this issue. Attendees can practice essential skills in the context of difficult conversations by forming an “agreement statement” in response to two prompts.

For more information and to register, please visit:

https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/ev/reg/wkhmmaw.

About the Institute for Spirituality and Health at the Texas Medical Center

The Institute is an independent, interfaith organization established in 1955. A founding member of the world-renowned Texas Medical Center, the Institute has made a meaningful difference by cultivating heart and humanity in healthcare. The Institute will celebrate a major milestone in May 2025 as it prepares for its 70th anniversary. Over the past seven decades, the Institute has emerged as a pioneering institution at the intersection of faith, medicine, and mental health. Driven by the belief that healthcare must nurture the body, mind, and spirit, the Institute has engaged in years of mission-focused community education.

The mission of The Institute for Spirituality and Health is to enhance well-being by exploring the relationship between spirituality and health. The Institute advances this mission by engaging in education, research, and direct service programs, guided by its four centers of excellence: the Rabbi Samuel E. Karff Center for Healthcare Professionals, the Center for Body, Spirit, and Mind, the Center for End of Life and Aging, and the Center for Faith and Public Health. For more information about The Institute, visit https://www.spiritualityandhealth.org/.