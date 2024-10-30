KATY AARP Chapter Meeting, November 12

The Katy chapter of AARP will meet Tuesday, November 12th, at Midway BBQ 6191 Highway Blvd in Katy.

The meeting will start at 6:30 pm with a short meeting and announcements. Afterwards, entertainment will be provided by Cindy St. Cyr. Cindy is a professional jazz singer and has specialized in music wellness programs for over 35 years. Her music programs reduce stress and anxiety and promote empowering changes. Visitors are welcome. Allow time to purchase any food before the meeting starts.

