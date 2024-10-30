Disaster Recovery Centers Will Close Permanently Oct. 31

AUSTIN – The last of the 80 Disaster Recovery Centers opened to support Texans affected by the spring storms and Hurricane Beryl will close permanently at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, FEMA announced.

Locations are:

Brazos Mall

100 Hwy. 332-W

Lake Jackson, TX 77566

Milton Lusk Activity Center

1022 Mercury Drive

Houston, TX 77029

Help is still available from FEMA after the DRC closures. Stay in touch online at disasterassistance.gov, on the FEMA mobile app, or on FEMA’s Disaster Hotline at 800-621-3362 to ask any questions you may have about your disaster recovery.

Applicants need to keep FEMA up-to-date on any changes in your circumstances, contact information or the current status of your insurance settlement. People who use a relay service, captioned telephone service or other assistive service should give FEMA the number for that service. Multilingual operators are available.

For more information about Texas disaster recovery, visit: fema.gov/disaster/4798. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/