Attorney General Ken Paxton Sues El Paso Doctor for Prescribing Dangerous “Gender Transition” Drugs to Children in Violation of Texas Law

AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton sued an El Paso doctor for illegally providing “gender transition” treatments to Texas children. In some cases, the patients were as young as twelve.

Senate Bill 14, a Texas law that took effect in September 2023 and was upheld by the Texas Supreme Court in June 2024, prohibits “gender transition” medical interventions such as surgeries, puberty blockers, and cross-sex hormones for minors. Growing scientific evidence strongly suggests that “gender transition” interventions prescribed to or performed on children in an attempt to anatomically or hormonally alter their biological sex characteristics have damaging, long-term consequences. Additionally, the prohibited treatments are experimental, and no scientific evidence supports their supposed benefits.

Medical providers who violate SB 14 are liable for penalties, and the law also directs that the Texas Medical Board “shall revoke the medical license or other authorization to practice medicine of a physician who violates” the statute.

The El Paso-based doctor violated the law by knowingly providing puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones to children for the purpose of “transitioning” their biological sex. Further, he engaged in false, misleading, and deceptive acts to intentionally conceal the unlawful conduct by falsifying medical records, prescriptions, and billing records.

“Texas is cracking down on doctors illegally prescribing dangerous ‘gender transition’ drugs to children,” said Attorney General Paxton. “State law forbids prescribing these interventions to minors because they have irreversible and damaging effects. Any physician found doing so will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

To read the filing, click here.