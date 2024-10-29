TWC Kicks Off 13th Annual Statewide Hiring Initiative for Veterans and Their Families

AUSTIN – From November 1-22, the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) is hosting the 13th annual Hiring Red, White & You! event series. This statewide event connects employers with veterans, transitioning military members, and military spouses.

“Texas is home to 1.5 million veterans whose skills and experience are crucial contributors to the state’s economic success,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “TWC’s veterans’ programs, including Hiring Red, White & You!, provide Texas veterans with resources designed to enhance their success in the Texas workforce.”

During this year’s event, TWC and Texas Workforce Solutions will host more than 30 events across the state in partnership with the Office of Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Veterans Commission, and the Texas Medical Center. Since 2012, these free hiring events have connected more than 24,000 employers with 137,000 job seekers, including 47,000 veterans. Hiring Red, White and You! events have also resulted in more than 3,400 same-day hires.

“Hiring, Red, White & You! provides support and resources available to help our veterans obtain a high-demand career in our strong labor force and thriving Texas economy,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III. “Over the past 12 years, this event has helped thousands of veterans and military spouses find meaningful employment, and TWC is committed to continuing that work.”

Employers can participate in Hiring Red, White and You! at no cost and are encouraged to contact their local Workforce Solutions Office for more information. Employers who hire veterans may be eligible for the Work Opportunity Tax Credit, which allows up to $9,600 in federal business income or payroll tax benefits. Through the WeHireVets initiative, TWC recognizes businesses in which veterans make up at least 10% of the workforce.

“Our veterans bring employers value through the extensive training, leadership, and a unique work ethic gained in service to our country,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Joe Esparza. “I’m proud to be among a growing population of our veteran workforce and I encourage Texas employers to participate in Hiring Red, White & You! events to open doors and opportunities for veterans and their families.”

Employers can find additional information on Hiring Red, White & You! events at twc.texas.gov/hrwy. For information on all veteran workforce services available in Texas, visit https://www.twc.texas.gov/services/veterans.

Pictured Above: Attendees at a Hiring Red, White & You! event hosted by Workforce Solutions for Tarrant County at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on November 9, 2023.