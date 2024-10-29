The Women’s Fund for Health Education and Resiliency: 14th Annual Rockin’ Resiliency Luncheon  

HOUSTON (October 29, 2024) – The Women’s Fund for Health Education and Resiliency, a nonprofit providing Houston-area women and girls with the tools needed to be advocates for their health, along with Co-Chairs Donae Chramosta and her daughter Bella are hosting the 14th Annual Rockin’ Resiliency Luncheon on Sunday, November 3, 2024 at 11 a.m. at the Royal Sonesta Hotel in Houston. ABC13’s Gina Gaston will emcee and welcome guests along with girls and women who participate in The Women’s Fund’s Health Education programs to a fun-filled afternoon featuring a musical performance by Partnerschools. The CEO of SEARCH Homeless Services of Houston Alexis Loving will join the luncheon as the keynote speaker. An education session led by Bella Chramosta on her teen health journey and moderated by The Women’s Fund Program Manager Kaila Vargas will begin at 11 a.m. and is open to all guests. A silent auction will feature luxury and unique packages for self-care, theater and entertainment, fabulous designer bags, fashion accessories, jewelry, shopping parties, fun for the entire family with tickets to Texans games, ultimate dining experiences, and so much more. The Women’s Fund supporters can also indulge in the popular Baubles and Bubbles Champagne Raffle for a chance to win one of several prizes, including a Hermes Clic Clac H bracelet and Chanel wallet handbag donated by The Vintage Contessa & Times Past as well as a diamond and yellow gold pendant from Tego Jewelers. Girls will enjoy “Balloon Pop Surprise Bags” that will include trinkets, jewelry and a variety of gift cards from Bath & Body Works, Target, Walmart, and Amazon. All guests can enjoy the shopping extravaganza featuring unique trending vendors including: · Anna Irion · B. Elevated Candle Bar · David Peck · Debra Linse Atelier · Dena Lyons LLC · Designs by Sippy · edit. by Elaine Turner · Hide and Chic · Kate Meraki · Kendra Scott · Lily Rain · LUXE · Monarca Fashion Boutique · My London Flat · Rejuve Skin Care · The Village Bakery · Urban Rocks · Zein During the luncheon, The Women’s Fund will recognize longtime supporter and board member Amy Pierce as the recipient of the Sue Trammell Whitfield Award for Resiliency for her involvement in strengthening the health and wellness of Houston-area women and adolescent girls through volunteerism, leadership, and philanthropy. The Women’s Fund will also honor Dorothy Gibbons, CEO and Co-founder of The Rose, with The John P. McGovern Foundation “Champion in Women’s Health and Wellness” Award for her dedication to providing exemplary and compassionate service for adolescent girls’ and women’s health and wellness. Top Sponsors helping women and girls advocate for their health at the 14th Annual Rockin’ Resiliency Luncheon include Presenting Sponsor John P. McGovern Foundation; Rockin Sponsors Donae and Bella Chramosta, Friends of Amy Pierce, Elizabeth Grimm PhD, Natalie Mohtashami, Amy and Rob Pierce, and Stephanie Tsuru; Resilient Sponsors Monica Fulton, Jackie Macha and Brian Faulkner, Martha Walton, Houston Methodist, McGovern Medical School – UTHealth, and Katie Tsuru. Special thanks to Event Advisors Monica Fulton and Jackie Macha. The Women’s Fund invites everyone to support the mission to help more adolescent girls and women lead happier, healthier, and more resilient lives by purchasing a table or tickets to the Rockin’ Resiliency Luncheon at Rockin’ Resiliency Luncheon – Fall 2024 – The Women’s Fund (thewomensfund.org). For more than 45 years, The Women’s Fund has educated girls and women in the Houston area through classes, workshops, lectures, and publications that teach resiliency skills and relate those skills to current and future health risks. Dedicated to ensuring positive health outcomes for individuals and communities, The Women’s Fund serves close to 12,000 women and adolescent girls and distributes over 10,000 publications each year at no cost. About The Women’s Fund for Health Education and Resiliency The Women’s Fund is a nonprofit dedicated to providing Houston-area women and girls with the tools they need to be advocates for their health. Since 1979, The Women’s Fund has served women and girls by providing health education community seminars, programs, and publications. The Women’s Fund collaborates with community partners to provide its programs and resources free of charge to the communities with limited access to health information. Houston area women and girls learn resiliency skills to increase self-efficiency, decision-making, goal setting, communication, and resourcefulness to be their own health advocates and ensure positive health outcomes for individuals and communities. For more information, visit www.thewomensfund.org, call 713-623-6543, or follow on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.