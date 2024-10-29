iWatchTexas Receives Record Number of School Safety Reports in September

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety’s (DPS) iWatchTexas program received a record number of school safety related reports during the month of September – more than double previous years. For the month of September 2024, the program recorded a total of 204 school safety related reports, a majority of them involving concerning behaviors such as threats or the possibility of planned attacks centered around school campuses.

“Looking out for one another – especially in the face of serious threats – is embedded in the spirit of Texas,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “Last month’s record number of reports is a testament to the vigilance we have, and need to have, as Texans speak up to help ensure that their families, friends and neighborhoods stay safe. By simply reporting suspicious activity, we all can play a very big role in protecting the schools, businesses and communities we love.”

DPS’ Intelligence and Counterterrorism Division (ICT) attributes the record setting numbers to heightened public awareness of both the iWatchTexas program and the importance of being vigilant—particularly when it comes to schools. By comparison, in 2023, DPS received 89 school safety related reports during the month of September, and in 2022, a total of 63.

The iWatchTexas program is a community-based reporting system designed to help Texans alert authorities to suspicious activities that may indicate criminal terroristic threats, school safety threats and it plays a pivotal role in preventing potential incidents. The program has proven to be a critical tool for law enforcement agencies across the state. Reports submitted by citizens are reviewed by trained analysts, who work closely with local, state and federal authorities to assess potential threats and take action when necessary. From suspicious activities in schools to unusual behaviors in public spaces, the information provided through iWatchTexas has led to timely interventions.

Often times, preparations for crimes, terrorist attacks and threats to school safety may be seen by someone but not reported. When in doubt, DPS encourages everyone to speak up. Here are some examples of behaviors and activities to report:

Comments made regarding killing or harming someone.

Strangers asking questions about building security features and procedures.

A social media post about a possible school attack.

People requesting sensitive information, such as blueprints, security plans or VIP travel schedules, without a need to know.

Purchasing supplies that could be used to make bombs or weapons or purchasing uniforms without having the proper credentials.

Taking photographs or videos of security features, such as cameras or checkpoints.

The public can report those behaviors via the iWatchTexas app or by calling 1-844-643-2251. A report usually takes less than five minutes and all reports are confidential (providing contact information, which is optional, will allow for follow-up questions).

The iWatchTexas app is available at no costs to iPhone users on the Apple App Store (iWatchTexas) and for Android users on Google Play (iWatchTexas). Texans are urged to download the app now.

Note: The iWatchTexas program is not designed to report emergencies. If a situation requires an emergency response, call 911.

Last month, DPS released a special podcast on iWatchTexas. You can view that here.