Iconic Houston Landmarks to Light the World in Teal for Alzheimer’s Awareness on November 1

Houston City Hall and William Hobby Airport Among Houston Sites Participating in Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s Light the World in Teal Program.

NEW YORK (October 29, 2024) — Landmarks across Houston, including Houston City Hall, NRG Stadium, and William Hobby Airport, together with more than 1,300 buildings and landmarks around the world, will be lighting up teal on November 1 to raise Alzheimer’s awareness as part of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s (AFA) Light the World in Teal program. November 1 marks the start of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month.

The annual program, held in November as part of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, aims to literally shine a spotlight on Alzheimer’s disease and show support for the millions of people affected by it. Teal is AFA’s Alzheimer’s awareness color.

Participating Houston landmarks include:

Houston City Hall (lighting on Nov. 4 th )

) NRG Stadium -marquee

William Hobby Airport

George Bush International Airport

Ellington Airport/Spaceport

CityCentre

Aquarium Ferris Wheel

“It’s wonderful to see some of Houston’s most well-known and iconic sites raising Alzheimer’s awareness and showing support for the millions of Americans impacted by the disease,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s President & CEO. “AFA thanks each of them for ‘going teal’ and literally shining a light on the issue of Alzheimer’s disease.”

The Houston landmarks are among more than 1,300 sites in all 50 states and 16 other countries “going teal” for Alzheimer’s awareness on November 1, the first day of Alzheimer’ Awareness Month. This is the 11th year of AFA’s Light the World in Teal campaign.

Individuals can also participate in raising Alzheimer’s awareness by “going teal” on their own November 1. You can wear teal or even use social media to raise awareness.

Nearly 7 million Americans, including 459,000 Texans, are currently living with Alzheimer’s disease. The number of people with Alzheimer’s is projected to double by 2060, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For more information about AFA’s Light the World in Teal program, including a list of participating landmarks, visit www.lighttheworldinteal.com. Families looking for additional information about Alzheimer’s disease or support services can contact AFA at 866-232-8484 or www.alzfdn.org.

About Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA)

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) is a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide support, services and education to individuals, families and caregivers affected by Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias nationwide and to fund research for better treatment and a cure. Its services include a National Toll-Free Helpline (866-232-8484) staffed entirely by licensed social workers, caregiver support groups, educational programs and publications for caregivers, dementia-care training for healthcare professionals, the National Memory Screening Program, and more. For more information about AFA, call 866-232-8484, visit www.alzfdn.org, or connect with us on Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram, or LinkedIn. AFA holds Charity Navigator’s top 4-star rating.