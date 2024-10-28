Whispers in the Texas Wind

By: U.S. Senator John Cornyn, R-Texas

As the leaves shift from green to shades of red and brown, Fall brings more than just hayrides, pumpkin patches, and trick-or-treating. You may not realize it while carving your jack-o’-lantern, but Texas is home to more than just famous haunted houses—you don’t have to look far to stumble upon a graveyard with a story to tell.

Texas boasts around 14,000 cemeteries, many of which are steeped in legends that will send a chill up your spine. Some gravestones hold dramatic tales of early settlement, disease, natural disasters, and war. From the Panhandle to the Gulf Coast, these cemeteries are living pieces of history wrapped in a touch of the supernatural.

Take Oakwood Cemetery in Austin, the state’s oldest graveyard. It spans 40 acres of centuries-old tombstones and is the resting place of Texas Revolution and Civil War veterans, as well as former governors like General Sam Houston. Some of the most haunting stories come from these graves. One such grave belongs to Eula Phillips a teenager murdered on Christmas Eve in 1885. Legend has it her spirit floats through the cemetery at night, searching for answers to her untimely death.

Farther southeast, in Galveston, lies the Old City Cemetery, where spirits are rumored to be more restless. This graveyard serves as a somber reminder of the catastrophic Hurricane of 1900 that devastated the island. Thousands lost their lives, including many who were swept into the Gulf of Mexico. On stormy nights, the howling wind is said to carry the cries of men calling for help and wails of women searching for their lost children.

Among those buried there is Elize Romer Alberti, Galveston’s “Demented Mother,” who poisoned her five children in 1894, four of whom succumbed to it. After the murders, she was sent to the San Antonio Asylum, but returned to Galveston, where she eventually died. Buried with her children, she is said to haunt the cemetery grounds to this day.

In El Paso, Concordia Cemetery is one of Texas’ largest cemeteries, covering 52 acres and holding the graves of more than 60,000 souls, including buffalo soldiers and Texas Rangers. Its most famous occupant is John Wesley Hardin, the notorious gunslinger of the Old West. Under the moonlight, the spirits of Hardin and other outlaws are rumored to roam the grounds, earning Concordia the nickname “El Paso’s Boot Hill” due to its rowdy history.

Texas cemeteries hold more than tombstones, they are places where the living just might happen upon spirits of the past. So whether you believe in ghosts or not, this is the season to gather around a campfire and share a scary story or two, because you never know what—or who—may be dying to hear it.

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.