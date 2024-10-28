Library to Host College Preparedness Program on Financial Aid

Fort Bend County Libraries’ Mission Bend Branch Library will host a college-preparedness workshop, “College Series: Understanding College Financial Aid,” on Saturday, November 9, from 2:00 to 3:00 pm, in the Computer Lab of the library, located at 8421 Addicks Clodine Road, in northeast Fort Bend County.

William Keaton, Director of College Readiness at Yes Prep Public Schools, will talk about different types of college financial-aid applications.

Gain a better understanding of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), the Texas Application for State Financial Aid (TASFA), and the College Scholarship Service (CSS) Profile.

College-bound students and their parents, as well as anyone returning to college after a break, are encouraged to attend.

The College Series will continue on Saturday, December 21, with a program on “Scholarships” at 2:00 pm. Keaton will talk about third-party scholarships and provide assistance with completing financial-aid applications and the FAFSA.

The workshops are free and open to the public. Seating is limited, however, and registration is encouraged. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Mission Bend Branch Library,” and find the program. Participants may also register by calling the library (832-471-5900), or by visiting the library.