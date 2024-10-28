Libraries to Close in Observance of Veterans Day

All branches of Fort Bend County Libraries, which includes the Cinco Ranch Branch Library, the Fulshear Branch, and the Mission Bend Branch Library, will be closed Monday, November 11, in observance of Veterans Day. Regular library hours will resume on Tuesday, November 12.

Your online library is always open at www.fortbend.lib.tx.us for searching the catalog, renewing books or placing holds, streaming movies and music, downloading e-books, or using the research databases.

For more information, call the library system’s Communications Office at 281-633-4734.