DPS Offers Halloween Safety Tips

AUSTIN – As Halloween approaches, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) would like to remind all Texans to prioritize safety while enjoying the festivities. Whether you are trick-or-treating, attending a Halloween event or traveling the roads, staying alert and taking precautions is essential.

“We know many Texans, young and old, will be out celebrating Halloween this year,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “We ask that you take some simple safety measures – like staying visible, traveling in groups and remaining alert – so that everyone is safe and Halloween remains an enjoyable night for all across the state.”

Halloween safety tips for drivers:

Don’t drink and drive . Make alternate plans if you consume alcohol.

. Make alternate plans if you consume alcohol. Be aware as a driver — don’t assume children are paying attention to your vehicle.

as a driver — don’t assume children are paying attention to your vehicle. Buckle up everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law.

everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law. Slow down , with the number of children walking the streets on Halloween, reducing your speed is necessary.

, with the number of children walking the streets on Halloween, reducing your speed is necessary. Use caution when going through neighborhoods and other trick-or-treat locations.

when going through neighborhoods and other trick-or-treat locations. Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped. If you’re using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it so you can keep your eyes on the road.

while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped. If you’re using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it so you can keep your eyes on the road. Drive defensively , as Halloween can have additional challenges.

, as Halloween can have additional challenges. Keep the Texas Roadside Assistance number stored in your phone. Dial 1-800-525-5555 for any type of assistance. The number can also be found on the back of a Texas Driver License.

Halloween safety tips for trick-or-treating:

Ensure costumes are bright and reflective or add reflective tape to darker costumes as this helps drivers see trick-or-treaters at night.

or add reflective tape to darker costumes as this helps drivers see trick-or-treaters at night. Use face paint instead of masks that could obstruct a child’s vision.

that could obstruct a child’s vision. Walk on sidewalks and utilize crosswalks.

and Carry glow sticks , flashlights or wearable lights to increase overall visibility.

, or to increase overall visibility. Use soft and flexible accessories such as pirate swords or wands that are not sharp.

such as pirate swords or wands that are not sharp. In the event you get separated, have a prearranged meet up location .

. Travel with adult supervision and stay in familiar neighborhoods.

and stay in familiar neighborhoods. Discuss the importance of only visiting well-lit houses and never entering a stranger’s home or car for candy.

and never entering a stranger’s home or car for candy. Make sure children know the phone number of an adult and how to call 911 in case they become lost.

and how to call 911 in case they become lost. After trick-or-treating, take all goodies home for an adult to inspect before eating, and never consume any items that don’t have a wrapper .

. Know the neighborhood, visit the Texas Public Sex Offender Registry, which includes a map of where the registered sex offenders reside in a given area.

DPS would also like to remind Texans about the iWatchTexas program, a critical resource for reporting suspicious activity within the community to help prevent dangerous attacks. Tips can be reported via the website, the free iWatchTexas iOS or Android mobile app or by calling 844-643-2251. All reports are confidential. For information on how to use iWatchTexas, you can view this how-to video.

Remember, iWatchTexas is not for emergencies. If there is an emergency, call 911 immediately.

This week, DPS will be launching a series of Halloween safety tip videos across the department’s social media channels. Those videos are available here.