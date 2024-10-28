Directions and Parking for 2024 Texas Renaissance Festival

If you are coming from the greater Houston area, the best bet is to come up on 249 until you get to the FM 1774 / Plantersville exit. Then head south on FM 1774 and travel 6 miles to the Festival entrance. The construction concerns of the past are mostly gone. This has become the best way to get to TRF and has made the festival a lot closer to Houston. If you are coming from The Woodlands, you can also take FM 1448 to FM 1774 and turn north.

Alternatively:

(1) Take I-45 to Hwy 105 in Conroe. Go west on 105 to FM 1774 in Plantersville. Turn south onto FM 1774 and travel 6 miles to the Festival entrance.

(2) Take Hwy 290 to Hwy 6 to Navasota. In Navasota take Hwy 105 to FM 1774 in Plantersville. Turn south on FM 1774 and go 6 miles to the Festival entrance. These routes may cause you to travel more miles, but can actually save you time and frustration.