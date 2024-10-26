Katy ISD 2024 State of the District

A Year of Unparalleled Learning

KATY, TX [October 25, 2024] – Katy ISD’s 2024 State of the District was a celebration of excellence, collaboration, and appreciation for the many stakeholders that continue investing in the future of students. For the fourth consecutive year, Katy ISD has been named the #1 Public School District in the Houston area by Niche, and this is the result of the many volunteers, elected officials, organizations, and businesses that keep the district strong.

“Earlier this school year, I shared a message with Katy ISD teachers and staff, that in this district, we are more than employees providing educational services; we are a family,” said Superintendent Dr. Ken Gregorski. “That Katy ISD family includes our parents, namesakes, volunteers, local business partners, community leaders, and elected officials. Each plays an integral role in our success, helping us create exceptional opportunities and learning experiences both inside and outside the classroom.”

In this year of “unparalleled learning,” the district remains guided by its Strategic Plan, and Dr. Gregorski shared how Katy ISD will continue to be “a top choice for education.” His remarks touched upon:

STAAR outcomes

Providing a world-class education

Investing in teachers

Student and staff well-being

Infrastructure and technology integration

Parent and community engagement

Legislative priorities

Fiscal responsibility

Safety and security

As a destination district, Katy ISD is home to 96,000 students and 14,000 staff, continuing to grow exponentially, and is projected to add 9,000 students over the next six years. The district’s Bond 2021 and Bond 2023, both overwhelmingly approved by voters, have allowed district leaders to build new schools and facilities where needed and make investments in older campuses to enhance the student experience. Through infrastructure and technology integration, the bond programs have ensured that staff have access to the tools they need to prepare students for success after school, and also learn and grow in safe and secure learning environments.

Katy ISD remains a staunch proponent of public education in the state, and is preparing to strongly advocate for students, educators and schools during the 89th Texas Legislature, scheduled to begin this January. In drafting this year’s priorities, the district held a series of community, staff, and student meetings to gather concerns and feedback. As the work continues this fall and into the legislative session, the district’s priorities include:

Increasing the Basic Allotment

Teacher recruitment and retention initiatives

STAAR and accountability reform

In closing, Dr. Gregorski expressed his appreciation to the many individuals who make the district a success, remarking that it is the people who set Katy ISD apart.

“The dedicated community members, business leaders, volunteers, elected officials, teachers, campus leaders, and staff all play a vital role in the success of this school district,” said Dr. Gregorski. “The work you do, the advocacy on behalf of our schools, and the collaboration you foster is what makes Katy ISD stand out as the very best in education.”

Katy ISD 2024 State of the District Photo Gallery