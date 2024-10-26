Houston Woman Sentenced to 43 Years in Prison for Killing Deputy While Driving Drunk

A Houston woman was sentenced to 43 years in prison late Thursday for killing a Harris County sheriff’s deputy while driving drunk in 2022, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced.

“This was not an accident. Driving drunk is not an accident, and killing someone while driving drunk is a predictable consequence; therefore, it could have been prevented,” Ogg said. “Ramon Gutierrez could be alive today and with his family if she had made a different choice.”

Lavillia Chantael Spry, 42, was convicted by a jury in a seven-day trial of intoxication manslaughter of a peace office for driving drunk and killing sheriff’s Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez on Jan. 24, 2022.

Gutierrez, 45, was working an off-duty job as a motorcycle escort, assisting a truck with a heavy load just before 1 a.m. on the East Beltway feeder road near Tidwell in northeast Harris County.

Gutierrez was off his motorcycle, blocking the exit ramp, when Spry drove around his bike and hit him. She fled but was later stopped by another deputy and arrested.

After convicting Spry, jurors heard evidence in the punishment phase of the trial and sentenced her to 43 years in prison.

On Friday, family members gave victim impact statements about losing Gutierrez, a 20-year veteran peace officer who was happily married to his high school sweetheart. They had three children.

“We’re just happy that justice was served and my father will be remembered for the hero that he was,” Alfred Gutierrez, the victim’s oldest son, said in court.

Assistant District Attorney Lauren Bard, who is the division chief overseeing the Vehicular Crimes Division of the DA’s Office, prosecuted Spry with ADA Cameron Calligan, who is the division chief over the Organized Crime Division.

“She went out to the bar that night, knowing she was driving her car, and made zero plans to do anything other than have drink after drink after drink and drive home,” Bard said. “We have so many other choices and options. Call a cab, call a friend, call an Uber — make a plan to do something that doesn’t destroy your life and the lives of so many other people.”

She noted that Harris County leads the nation, year after year, in drunken driving fatalities and that, ironically, Gutierrez was assigned to the law enforcement team that investigates and prosecutes drunk drivers in fatal crashes.

Spry will have to serve at least 21 years and six months in prison before she will be eligible for parole.