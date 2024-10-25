Ron A. VanderRoest Named Texas Game Warden Colonel

AUSTIN – After a competitive search, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) named Ron A. VanderRoest colonel of Texas Game Wardens, the agency’s law enforcement division.

As the Law Enforcement Division Director, VanderRoest will oversee and represent a talented and dedicated force of more than 550 game wardens, 135 non-commissioned field staff and 28 law enforcement offices across the state, providing a vision and setting the tone for law enforcement “off the pavement.” Additionally, he will contribute to the overall leadership of the agency and partner with other conservation agencies, first responders, state emergency management and key constituents within and beyond TPWD to further the mission and contribute to public safety for the people of Texas.

“Col. VanderRoest will oversee an almost 130-year-old conservation law enforcement division as we enhance the expertise of our Texas Game Wardens through specialized training and advanced technology,” TPWD Executive Director David Yoskowitz said. “He will lead this esteemed group of women and men as we carry out our mission to protect our state’s natural resources, improve public safety on and off the water, assist with search and rescue and emergency response in times of need, and work with law enforcement agencies in rural, urban, and suburban communities.”

VanderRoest graduated from the 47th Texas Game Warden Academy in 2000 and has served in various law enforcement roles during his almost 25-year tenure with the agency.

First stationed in Denton County, he held multiple leadership roles within TPWD including his tenure as a captain in College Station and a major in Lubbock. He also served as adjunct faculty at Texas Tech University, instructing students in conservation law and leadership.

During his time in the field, VanderRoest was instrumental in developing the Field Training Officer Program and the Captain Mentor Training Program, among other accomplishments. In 2019, he was promoted to lieutenant colonel.

“I am honored to have been selected to serve the role of colonel to a group of upstanding men and women who tirelessly personify the mission of this agency every day,” VanderRoest said. “With steadfast hands and unwavering resolve, Texas Game Wardens embody the spirit of guardianship, reminding us that protecting our land and wildlife is a noble calling that shapes the future of our great state.”

VanderRoest grew up in West Texas and has enjoyed hunting, fishing and exploring the outdoors, and has always been dedicated to helping people. VanderRoest holds both a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Tarleton State University and served as a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension agent before joining TPWD. He is also a graduate of the National FBI Academy in Quantico, VA. VanderRoest and his wife, Kelly, have two children, their son, Hayden and daughter, Hadleigh.