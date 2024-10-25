LIGHT THE WORLD GIVING MACHINES RETURN TO HOUSTON FOR 2024 HOLIDAY SEASON RAISING FUNDS FOR LOCAL AND GLOBAL CHARITIES

Light the World Giving Machines are back for another year, offering the Houston community a chance to give back in a unique way throughout the holiday season. (From November 29 through December 29)

Giving Machines on the Move to Three Locations

This year Giving Machines will rotate through locations, giving Houstonians throughout the metro area more opportunities to build lasting holiday memories with their families. Visitors can make donations for those in need through a simple vending machine transaction. It’s as easy as buying a candy bar!

The 2023 Giving Machines raised nearly $1 million in Texas, with $200,000 raised in Houston alone, supporting local and global charities. Since the initiative’s launch in 2017, more than $33 million in goods and services have been donated worldwide.

2024 Giving Machine Locations and Dates:

Gallery Furniture, Houston : November 29 – December 3

6006 North Freeway, Houston, TX 77076

(Local Launch Event on Black Friday, November 29)

Sugar Land Town Square : December 5 – December 16

15958 City Walk, Sugar Land, TX 77479

Hughes Landing, The Woodlands: December 18 – December 29

1900 Hughes Landing Blvd, The Woodlands, TX 77381

(Local Launch Event on December 18)

Local Charities Supported by Giving Machines:

Target Hunger :

: Sleep in Heavenly Peace

Sole Mission

TOMAGWA HealthCare Ministries

Interfaith of The Woodlands

Global Charities:

Church World Service

Save the Children

Giving Machines allows donors to select from a range of essential items, from meals and groceries to medical care, clothing, and even livestock like beehives. Items range from $5 to $250, making it easy for individuals and families to find a meaningful way to contribute.

To enhance the holiday experience, The Bonner Family will perform at Sugar Land Town Square on December 14 from 2-4 PM, creating an inspiring afternoon of music and giving. (Separate press release is available for more details on this performance.)

How to Get Involved:

Visitors to the Giving Machines can donate items directly through the vending machines. Many festive holiday performances and activities are also planned at all Giving Machine locations, making this a wonderful holiday activity for the entire family. All proceeds go directly to the designated charities, with no administrative costs deducted. Follow us on Instagram at @givingmachineshouston and on Facebook at @givingmachineshouston for updates and event information.

Why the Giving Machines?

This initiative, created by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is part of the broader “Light the World” campaign aimed at spreading joy, goodwill, and service during the holiday season. As Elder B. Corey Cuvelier of the Church expressed, “Giving Machines bring together diverse communities to give back locally and globally. It’s a beautiful way to make a tangible impact and share the spirit of giving.”

For more information, visit www.givingmachineshouston.org or contact:

Mary Mercado, Houston Metro Media Director

248-622-6054 | mmercado@comm.churchofjesuschrist.org

VIDEO AND PHOTO LINKS:

Giving Machines “One Drop” Video Short

2023 Check Presentation Video

Giving Machines Video Long Form