Katy Bets Against Pediatric Cancer  At Inaugural ‘Luck for Little Lives’ Gala 

Katy residents will bet on a good cause at Dream Rydes’ inaugural Luck for Little Lives Gala on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 6-10 p.m. at Cane Island. Tickets are now available online for this event.

The vibrant gala promises an evening filled with exciting casino games, live entertainment, a poker tournament, outstanding auction items and prizes to help Dream Rydes provide essential services for pediatric cancer patients.

Bob Fuest, Katy resident and wealth manager at Fuest & Klein Wealth Advisors, has made a profound impact in the Katy community through his unwavering dedication to service. From raising funds for the local PTA to collaborating with the Lions Club, Fuest exemplifies leadership as an active member of the BNI West Houston Chapter and a participant in Leadership Katy ISD. Whether volunteering his time or supporting local initiatives, Fuest is always ready to lend a helping hand.

In late 2021, Fuest met Danielle Kuban Johnston, the founder of 501 (c)(3) nonprofit Dream Rydes, through a mutual acquaintance. Recognizing a shared vision, Fuest partnered with Kuban Johnston and the Dream Rydes team to make a meaningful difference for pediatric cancer patients in need of support.

Dream Rydes is committed to ensuring that no child misses essential doctor’s appointments or chemotherapy sessions due to transportation issues or financial hardships. The non-profit organization believes every child deserves the chance to focus on their health and happiness.

Generous sponsors including Fuest & Klein Wealth Advisors, Smart Financial and so many others have joined Dream Rydes’ mission of fueling the road towards pediatric cancer recovery and empowering children to thrive with this event.

Katy business owners like Sonia Rossi, owner of Le Chloe Med Spa and Blue Star Hospice, are supporting this vital cause to provide transportation needs for children who are undergoing chemotherapy and radiation treatment.

Nov. 2 will be a day local residents pull together for a united health victory. The event hosts welcome Greater Katy and Cane Island residents to join us for a night of gambling for a good cause, a display of exotic cars, and to help ensure that our local children can continue their fight against cancer without the worry of transportation.

Tickets are now available at www.dreamrydes.org/luckforlittlelives/. All support, whether big or small, will go towards the purchasing of a van specifically designed to transport children to and from their medical appointments, alleviating the stress of car logistics and ensuring timely access to critical care.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024

Time: 6 p.m. — Poker tournament begins at 6:30 p.m.

Location: The Oaks Kitchen & Bar at Cane Island, 2100 Cane Island Pwky, Katy, Texas 77493

Tickets: $175+ includes access to all casino games or poker tournament, food and drinks, exotic car display (Aston Martins, Bentleys and more).

Ages: 21+

Together, we can fuel the road to pediatric cancer recovery.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.dreamrydes.org/luckforlittlelives/